TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 07/24/17 -- Liberty Health Sciences Inc., the issuer resulting from a Fundamental Change of SecureCom Mobile Inc. has been approved for listing.

SecureCom Mobile Inc. also announced a share consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on a three (3) old to one (1) new basis.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at thecse.com

Liberty Health Sciences Inc. is an investor and operator in the medical cannabis market, capitalizing on new and existing opportunities in the United States.

Liberty Health Sciences Inc., l'emetteur resultant d'un changement fondamental de SecureCom Mobile Inc. a ete approuve pour inscription.

SecureCom Mobile Inc. a annonce une consolidation de ses actions ordinaires emises et en circulation sur 3 vieux pour 1 nouvelle base.

Les documents de divulgation et d'inscription seront disponibles a thecse.com

Liberty Health Sciences Inc. est un investisseur et un operateur sur le marche du cannabis medical, capitalisant sur les opportunites nouvelles et existantes aux Etats-Unis.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer/Emetteur: Liberty Health Sciences Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): LHS ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of securities issued and 284 021 226 outstanding/ Titres emis et en circulation: ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of Securities reserved for 3 251 858 issuance/ Titres reserves pour emission: ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CSE Sector/Categorie: Life Sciences/Sciences biologiques ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CUSIP: 530562 10 7 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: CA530562 10 7 3 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Boardlot/Quotite: 500 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading Currency/Monnaie de CDN$/$CDN negociation: ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading Date/Date de negociation: le 26 juillet/July 2017 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Consolidation: three (3) old to one (1) new/ 3 vieux pour 1 nouvelle ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fiscal Year end /Cloture de June 30/le 30 juin l'exercice financier: ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: TSX Trust Company ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Contacts:

Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)

Listings

(416) 367-7340

Listings@thecse.com

www.thecse.com



