The global dementia and movement disorders (DAMD) treatment marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest market research.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170724006122/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global dementia and movement disorder treatment market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

In this market research report, Technaviocovers the market outlook and growth prospects of the global DAMD treatmentmarket for 2017-2021. The market is further categorized into three major segments based on drug class, which are MAO inhibitors, AChE inhibitors, and glutamate inhibitors. Most of the marketed drugs have lost their patent protection in key geographical regions giving way to the entry of generics. Factors such as an increase in geriatric population and lack of DMDs are expected to contribute to the growth of the market.

"A thorough understanding of the pathogenesis of Alzheimer's disease and the availability of modern biotechnological tools can foster the development of novel therapies, thus bridging the gap between the demand and supply of DMD treatment drugs in the market," says Sapna Jha, a lead research central nervous system expert from Technavio.

Technavio's research analysts segment the global dementia and movement disorders treatment market into the following regions:

Americas

EMEA

APAC

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

DAMD treatment market in Americas

In the Americas, the US continues to remain the single largest contributor. This market is expected to experience a high growth rate because of the high occurrence of DAMD and rise in geriatric population. In addition, the presence of various healthcare coverage systems, such as Medicare system, allows access to an effective treatment regimen for DAMD. Medicare is an insurance program that covers people of age 65 and above or disabled younger individuals. In 2013, Medicare provided two special need plans (SNPs), Universal Health Care and Medicare Complete Solution, for people with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

DAMD treatment market in EMEA

Rising awareness and established healthcare infrastructure in Europe has led to high demand for Alzheimer's drugs. Western Europe, which comprises countries such as France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK contributed significantly to the overall growth of the market in 2013.

The rise in cases of Alzheimer's disease and the increase in programs toward creating awareness regarding the disease are the major factors contributing to this growth. In addition, the presence of major vendors, such as Eisai, which is focused on the development and launch of next-generation Alzheimer's drugs, such as BACE inhibitors, will further drive the market growth.

DAMD treatment market in APAC

An increase in awareness and the availability of improved healthcare services has contributed to the growth of the market in APAC. Emerging countries such as China and India represent immense opportunities for leading players with their large pool of under-served patients. China remains the world's most populous country, followed by India.

"Vendors are increasingly focusing on emerging markets in Asia by launching their products here. For instance, Eisai launched various formulations of Aricept in Japan to strengthen its position in the market. Also, the company quadrupled the sales of Aricept in Indonesia by reducing the price of the drug prices under an affordable pricing system in 2009," says Sapna.

The top vendors in the global DAMD treatment market as highlighted in this market research analysis are:

Allergan

Eisai

Novartis

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Browse Related Reports:

Epilepsy Therapeutic Market in APAC 2017-2021

Global Anxiety and Panic Disorders Drugs Market 2017-2021

Global Bipolar Disorder Therapeutic Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170724006122/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com