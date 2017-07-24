Global 400G Optical Transceivers Markets 2017-2023 - Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts for the $22.6 Billion Industry

DUBLIN, July 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "400G Optical Transceivers: Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, Worldwide 2017-2023" report from Wintergreen Research, Inc has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global 400G optical transceiver market is expected to be at $22.6 billion in 2023 driven by the availability and cost effectiveness of 100 Gbps, and 400 Gbps devices. Next generation optical transceiver devices use less power, are less expensive, and are smarter and smaller. The adoption of widespread use of the 100 Gbps devices, followed by 400 Gbps devices and the vast increases in Internet traffic are core to helping manage change in the large mega data center and communications interconnect and infrastructure markets.

The vendors in the 400G optical transceivers industry have invested in high-quality technology and processes to develop leading edge broadband network capability a being implemented in the mega data centers.

400G optical transceivers market driving forces relate primarily to the implementation of networks within the mega data centers and the interconnects between the data centers.

High-speed serial transceivers form the backbone of networks. Communications, servers and many other electronic systems depend on high-speed serial transceivers. Global adoption of the Internet is driving rapid growth of the mega datacenter. Data centers support online commerce, streaming video, social networking, and cloud services. Software as a Service (SaaS) is a primary offering.



Leading vendors offer a broad product selection. They are positioned with innovative technology. Optical module manufacturers address the needs of all major networking equipment vendors worldwide. Leading vendors have taken a leading role in transforming the data communications and tele-communications equipment market.



The shift has been away from utilizing discrete optical components to leveraging the design and pay-as-you-grow flexibility offered by pluggable modules. 400G Optical transceiver products are compliant with Ethernet, Fibre Channel, SONET/SDH/OTN and PON standards. They generally operate at data rates of 400 Gb/s and higher.



400G Transmitter / Transceivers are capable of distances ranging from very short reach within a datacenter to campus, access, metro, and long-haul reaches. They feature outstanding performance. Units work over extended voltage and temperature ranges. They are positioned to minimize jitter, electromagnetic interference (EMI) and power dissipation.



Mega Datacenter Online Commerce, Streaming Video, Social Networking, And Cloud Services are key to operations of mega data centers.



Global adoption of online commerce, streaming video, social networking, and cloud services such as Software as a Service (SaaS) is driving rapid growth of the mega datacenter. The storage and computing requirements supported by the datacenters present new challenges to connectivity within the datacenter in terms of bandwidth, transmission distance, power consumption, and cost.



The product portfolio offered by vendors for telecom and datacenter and cloud applications effectively addresses these requirements and challenges.



According to the leader of the team that prepared the research; 400G Optical transceiver markets are driven by the use of mega data centers that implement broadband networks in cloud computing environments. Video, Internet adoption, and tablets drive demand for broadband mega data centers. Markets are influenced by apps, augmented reality. IoT, the move to cloud computing and the adoption of smart phones by 9.5 billion people by 2020. Mega data centers that support online commerce, streaming video, social networking, and cloud services for every industry are expected to adopt 400G optical transceivers as a fundamental technology. Software as a Service (SaaS) is a primary offering that will leverage 400 G optical transceivers in the mega data center.



Key Topics Covered:



1. 400G Optical Transceiver Market Description and Market Dynamics

1.1 400G Optical Transceiver Definition

1.2 Growth Of The Global Economy

1.3 Enterprise Information Accessed By Mobile Workers

1.4 Enterprise IT Control Centers

1.5 Optical Transceiver Applicable Networks

1.6 Transceiver Definitions

1.7 Customer Plans for 400G Optical Network Implementation



2. 400G Optical Transceivers Market Shares and Market Forecasts

2.1 400G Optical Transceivers Market Driving Forces

2.2 400G Optical Transceivers Market Shares

2.3 Datacom and Telecom Optical Transceivers, Market Shares

2.4 Datacom Optical Transceivers, Market Shares

2.5 400G Optical Transceiver Market Forecasts

2.6 Optical Component Transceiver Prices

2.7 400G Optical Transceiver Regional Market Segments



3 Optical Transceiver Product Description

3.1 Finisar Transmitter / Transceivers

3.2 Lumentum Optical Transceivers

3.3 Viavi Solutions Optical Transceiver Testing Multiple Application Platform (MAP-200)

3.4 Oclaro

3.5 Sumitomo

3.6 Fujitsu

3.7 Broadcom Fiber Optic Transceivers

3.8 Oplink

3.9 Source Photonics

3.10 NeoPhotonics

3.11 NEC Optical Communications

3.12 IPG Photonics / Menara Networks

3.13 Cisco 400 Gigabit Modules

3.14 Alcatel-Lucent OmniSwitch 9000E

3.15 Qorvo Modulator Drivers

3.16 Xilinx 400G Transponder Solution

3.17 Inphi 4 Next Generation Transceiver Technology



4. 400G Optical Transceiver Technology

4.1 Quad Small Form Factor Pluggable Double Density Module

4.2 OSFP

4.3 Optical Transceivers: Benefits of Industry Standards

4.4 Digital Optical Communications Technology

4.5 Coherent Transmission

4.6 Advanced Hybrid Photonic Integration Platform

4.4 Finisar Industry Technology Leadership

4.2 CFP vs. CXP Transmitter And Receiver Capabilities

4.3 IEEE 400G Optical Transceiver Standards

4.4 WDM-PON Technologies

4.5 Phase Modulation Minimizes Size And Power Of 40Gbps Transponders

4.6 FTTx Device Management

4.7 Finisar Technology

4.8 Luxtera CMOS



5 Optical Transceiver Company Description

5.1 Acacia

5.2 Applied Optoelectronics. Inc.

5.3 Broadcom Limited / Broadcom Technologies

5.4 Cisco

5.5 Finisar

5.6 Fujitsu

5.7 GigPeak

5.8 Inphi

5.9 IPG Photonics

5.10 Lumentum

5.11 NEC

5.12 NeoPhotonics

5.13 Nokia

5.14 Oclaro

5.15 Qorvo

5.16 Source Photonics

5.17 Sumitomo

5.18 Viavi Solutions

5.19 Xilinx

5.20 Selected Optical Component Companies



