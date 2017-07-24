Can-Cal Resources Ltd. Announces Matters Dealing with Law Suit and Shareholders Meeting

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2017 / Can-Cal Resources Ltd. ("Can-Cal") (OTC PINK: CCRE) today made the following announcements:

Current Law Suit

At a meeting of the Board of Directors of Can-Cal (the "Board"), held on Friday, July 21, 2017, the Board resolved to continue to defend and to seek the dismissal of the current United States derivative law suit filed by 39 Can-Cal shareholders against Can-Cal, several former directors of Can-Cal, Candeo Lava Products Inc., and FutureWorth Capital Corp.

Shareholder Meeting

At the same meeting, the Board passed a motion setting the date for the next meeting of the shareholders of Can-Cal ("Shareholder Meeting"). The Shareholder Meeting will be held on Thursday, December 14, 2017, in Red Deer, Alberta, Canada at a time and location to be determined. Can-Cal will be preparing and mailing to Can-Cal shareholders a proxy statement with financial statements as required prior to the Shareholder Meeting.

For further information, please contact:

Casey Douglass

(Chairman of the Board)

Can-Cal Resources Ltd.

#302, 4820 - 50th Avenue

Red Deer, Alberta, Canada T4N 4A4

Casey@forlifefinancial.com

This release contains statements, which are covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Information with respect to Can-Cal Resources Ltd. is contained in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

