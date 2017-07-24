US Anesthesia, Respiratory and Sleep Apnea Devices Market 2017

DUBLIN, July 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "US Market Overview for Anesthesia, Respiratory and Sleep Apnea Devices 2017 - MedView" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The U.S. market for anesthesia, respiratory and sleep management devices is showing signs of sustained recovery, with particularly strong growth in sleep and oxygen therapy markets.



This market includes anesthesia delivery units, anesthesia monitors, anesthesia information management systems, anesthesia disposables, ventilators, nebulizers, respiratory disposables, oxygen therapy equipment, sleep therapy devices and sleep diagnostic devices. Dominated in value by the market for sleep therapy devices, the U.S. market for anesthesia, respiratory and sleep management devices is expected to accelerate and maintain strong growth over the forecast period.



Scope: This report pertains to a forecast period of 10 years (2013 - 2023) for the U.S.



Report Contents:

Competitor Analysis

Identified Strategic Opportunities

Market Overview by Segment & Country

Trend Analysis by Segment & Country

Market Drivers & Limiters

Mergers & Acquisitions

Customer Feedback and Market Monitoring



Main Markets Included:

Anesthesia Delivery Units

Anesthesia Monitors

Anesthesia Information Management Systems

Anesthesia Disposables

Ventilators

Nebulizers

Respiratory Disposables

Oxygen Therapy

Therapeutic Obstructive Sleep Apnea Devices

Sleep Diagnostic Devices



Sub-Segments Included:

Hospital OR ADU (High complexity and low complexity)

Other hospital suite (MRI, Obstetrics and Other) ADU

Hospital Preoperative Anesthesia Monitors

Hospital Operating Room Anesthesia Monitors

Hospital Post-Anesthesia Care Unit Anesthesia Monitors

Hospital Obstetric Anesthesia Monitors

ASC Preoperative Anesthesia Monitors

ASC Operating Room Anesthesia Monitors

ASC Post-Anesthesia Care Unit Anesthesia Monitors

Hospital AIMS

ASC AIMS

Anesthesia Circuit Market

Anesthesia Mask Market

Endotracheal Tube Market Laryngeal Mask Market (Disposable and Reusable)

Acute-Care Ventilators

Sub-Acute Ventilators

Home-Care Ventilators

Neo-Natal Ventilators

Non-Invasive Ventilators

Stationary Compressor/Jet Nebulizer Market

Portable Compressor/Jet Nebulizer Market

Ultrasonic Nebulizer Market

Vibrating Mesh Market

Oxygen Cannula Market

Oxygen Mask Market

Tracheostomy Tube Market

Resuscitator Market

Stationary Oxygen Concentrator Market (Standard and High-Flow)

Ambulatory Oxygen Concentrator Market (Transportable and Portable)

Transfilling Device Market

Aluminum Medical Oxygen Cylinder Market (Ambulatory and Back-up)

Medical Oxygen Regulator Home Care Market

Oxygen Conserver Market (Pneumatic and Electronic)

Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Device Market

Auto-Titrating Positive Airway Pressure (APAP) Device Market

Bi-Level Positive Airway Pressure Device Market

Sleep Therapy Interface Market

Nasal Mask Market

Full-Face Mask Market

Nasal Pillow/Alternative Interface Market.



Companies Mentioned



- Airgas

- Ambu

- BD-CareFusion

- Becton Dickinson

- CAIRE Inc.

- Covidien

- Cramer Decker

- DeVilbiss

- eVent

- Fisher & Paykel

- Flexicare

- Flotec

- Fukuda Denshi

- GE Healthcare

- Global Medical Holdings

- Graham Field

- Inogen

- Intersurgical

- Invacare

- Mada Medical

- Maquet

- Massimo

- Medis

- Mercury Medical

- Metal Impact

- Mindray

- Natus Medical

- Nellcor

- Nidek

- O2 Concepts

- Omron

- Oxlife

- Penlon

- Percussionaire

- Philips Respironics

- ResMed

- Sechrist

- Smiths Medical

- Somnostar

- Spacelabs

- SunMed

- Teleflex

- Ventlab

- VisionAire

- Welch Allyn

- Westmed

- Zoll



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qprltc/us_market

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716