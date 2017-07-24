US Anesthesia, Respiratory and Sleep Apnea Devices Market 2017

DUBLIN, July 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "US Market Overview for Anesthesia, Respiratory and Sleep Apnea Devices 2017 - MedView" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The U.S. market for anesthesia, respiratory and sleep management devices is showing signs of sustained recovery, with particularly strong growth in sleep and oxygen therapy markets.
This market includes anesthesia delivery units, anesthesia monitors, anesthesia information management systems, anesthesia disposables, ventilators, nebulizers, respiratory disposables, oxygen therapy equipment, sleep therapy devices and sleep diagnostic devices. Dominated in value by the market for sleep therapy devices, the U.S. market for anesthesia, respiratory and sleep management devices is expected to accelerate and maintain strong growth over the forecast period.
Scope: This report pertains to a forecast period of 10 years (2013 - 2023) for the U.S.
Report Contents:
Competitor Analysis
Identified Strategic Opportunities
Market Overview by Segment & Country
Trend Analysis by Segment & Country
Market Drivers & Limiters
Mergers & Acquisitions
Customer Feedback and Market Monitoring
Main Markets Included:
Anesthesia Delivery Units
Anesthesia Monitors
Anesthesia Information Management Systems
Anesthesia Disposables
Ventilators
Nebulizers
Respiratory Disposables
Oxygen Therapy
Therapeutic Obstructive Sleep Apnea Devices
Sleep Diagnostic Devices
Sub-Segments Included:
Hospital OR ADU (High complexity and low complexity)
Other hospital suite (MRI, Obstetrics and Other) ADU
Hospital Preoperative Anesthesia Monitors
Hospital Operating Room Anesthesia Monitors
Hospital Post-Anesthesia Care Unit Anesthesia Monitors
Hospital Obstetric Anesthesia Monitors
ASC Preoperative Anesthesia Monitors
ASC Operating Room Anesthesia Monitors
ASC Post-Anesthesia Care Unit Anesthesia Monitors
Hospital AIMS
ASC AIMS
Anesthesia Circuit Market
Anesthesia Mask Market
Endotracheal Tube Market Laryngeal Mask Market (Disposable and Reusable)
Acute-Care Ventilators
Sub-Acute Ventilators
Home-Care Ventilators
Neo-Natal Ventilators
Non-Invasive Ventilators
Stationary Compressor/Jet Nebulizer Market
Portable Compressor/Jet Nebulizer Market
Ultrasonic Nebulizer Market
Vibrating Mesh Market
Oxygen Cannula Market
Oxygen Mask Market
Tracheostomy Tube Market
Resuscitator Market
Stationary Oxygen Concentrator Market (Standard and High-Flow)
Ambulatory Oxygen Concentrator Market (Transportable and Portable)
Transfilling Device Market
Aluminum Medical Oxygen Cylinder Market (Ambulatory and Back-up)
Medical Oxygen Regulator Home Care Market
Oxygen Conserver Market (Pneumatic and Electronic)
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Device Market
Auto-Titrating Positive Airway Pressure (APAP) Device Market
Bi-Level Positive Airway Pressure Device Market
Sleep Therapy Interface Market
Nasal Mask Market
Full-Face Mask Market
Nasal Pillow/Alternative Interface Market.
Companies Mentioned
- Airgas
- Ambu
- BD-CareFusion
- Becton Dickinson
- CAIRE Inc.
- Covidien
- Cramer Decker
- DeVilbiss
- eVent
- Fisher & Paykel
- Flexicare
- Flotec
- Fukuda Denshi
- GE Healthcare
- Global Medical Holdings
- Graham Field
- Inogen
- Intersurgical
- Invacare
- Mada Medical
- Maquet
- Massimo
- Medis
- Mercury Medical
- Metal Impact
- Mindray
- Natus Medical
- Nellcor
- Nidek
- O2 Concepts
- Omron
- Oxlife
- Penlon
- Percussionaire
- Philips Respironics
- ResMed
- Sechrist
- Smiths Medical
- Somnostar
- Spacelabs
- SunMed
- Teleflex
- Ventlab
- VisionAire
- Welch Allyn
- Westmed
- Zoll
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qprltc/us_market
