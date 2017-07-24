TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 07/24/17 -- Claim Post Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE: CPS) is pleased to announce the appointment of two new directors, Messrs. Tom MacInnis and Todd Garman, and the election of Mr. Lowell Jackson as Executive Chairman.

Mr. Tom MacInnis is a seasoned energy-focused financial executive. Most recently, Mr. McInnis was Head of Financial Markets for National Bank Financial, where he was responsible for leading the firm's global energy practice. Prior thereto, he was a founder and Managing Director of Tristone Capital an energy- focused boutique investment banking practice based in Calgary, Alberta. Mr. MacInnis has advised on over 400 corporate and M&A mandates, totaling over $70 billion in transaction value, along with over 700 capital markets transactions, totaling more than $75 billion. Mr. MacInnis currently sits on the Board of Directors of Bellatrix Exploration Ltd. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Saint Mary's University, a Petroleum Engineering degree from Southern Alberta Institute of Technology, an MBA from the Richard Ivey School of Business at the University of Western Ontario and an ICD.D Certification from the Institute of Corporate Directors.

Mr. Todd Garman is an oilfield services and financial executive with almost 25 years experience. Currently, Mr. Garman is Vice-President, Corporate Development at Iron Horse Energy Services, a leading independent Canadian pressure pumping company, specifically focused on sand fracture stimulation of wells in Western Canada. Mr. Garman is primarily responsible for strategic growth. Prior thereto, Mr. Garman spent several years as a partner and oilfield services analyst primarily at Peters & Co. Limited, an energy focused boutique investment bank in Calgary, Alberta. Prior to that, he spent several years at Trican Well Service, a public pressure pumping company. Mr. Garman holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from The University of Calgary, and an MBA from Queen's University.

Mr. Lowell Jackson has been a Claim Post Board member since 2013. He brings more than 40 years of technical, operational and executive experience in the oil and natural gas industry. Over the past 25 years, Mr. Jackson has been involved in four separate start-up oil and gas ventures, being Grad & Walker Energy Corp., Real Resources Ltd., and West Fire Energy Ltd., all of which became TSX indexed companies, and the private company, Kaisen Energy Corp., of which he is a director. He has been involved in more than 2,000 sand fracturing operations over the course of his career. Mr. Jackson graduated from the University of Saskatchewan with a Bachelors degree in Mechanical Engineering (with distinction). He has served several terms as a Governor of the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers, including a tenure as Chair of the Board of Governors (2011-2012). Mr. Jackson is a registered Professional Engineer in Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Mr. Jackson stated: "These Board changes will better enable us to accelerate the development of the Seymourville Frac Sand Project, as we have strengthened the team with operational experience and financing expertise."

The Board of Directors has also established a Special Committee of the Board to assess the merits, and if deemed appropriate, the methodology for splitting apart the Company's Manitoba sand assets and its Ontario gold and base metal assets, with the goal of maximizing value for all shareholders.

Claim Post Resources Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company and a reporting issuer in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia. It currently has two areas of focus: exploring for gold and base metals in the prolific Timmins Camp in Ontario, and developing an at surface, Tier 1, frac sand deposit located 200km NE of Winnipeg, Manitoba. The Company has 126,383,908 shares issued and outstanding.

