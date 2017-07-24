A pair of court rulings has shot down challenges by a range of solar manufacturers related to the details of 2014 import duties on solar products from China and Taiwan.

The anti-dumping and anti-subsidy (CVD) rulings in 2012 and 2014 which imposed tariffs on solar products from China and later Taiwan were highly unpopular with a wide swath of the global solar industry, including those manufacturers who used components imported from the two countries.

But while the duties themselves are hard to challenge in court, solar companies have taken aim at a series of scoping rulings by the U.S. Department of Commerce (DOC) which strictly defined the solar cells and modules to which the tariffs applied.

This challenge officially came to an end last Friday, with Judge Claire Kelly of the Court of International Trade upholding DOC's scoping rules in two separate decisions. These found that while modules made with Taiwanese cells should be subject to duties no matter where the final assembly took place, that tariffs should also apply to any solar modules whose final assembly was in China, no matter where the components came from.

This may be the broadest scope possible under the trade rulings, and is a departure from the previous "2 out of 3" rule. This rule stated that for such modules to be considered made in China, that a substantial portion of the parts - two out of three components - would need to have been produced there.

