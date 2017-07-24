According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global digital isolators marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 7% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Digital Isolators Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This report also includes an up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The market research analysis categorizes the global digital isolators market into three major technology segments. They are:

Capacitive digital isolators

Optical digital isolators

Inductive digital isolators

Capacitive digital isolators

The capacitive technology in a digital isolator offers high data transfer rates and high transient immunity, and as a result, it has a high global preference. Capacitive digital isolators are immune to magnetic field interference; however, they are susceptible to electric field interference. During the forecast period, the market by capacitive digital isolator will witness stable growth owing to the advantages offered by the capacitive digital isolator over optical and inductive technologies.

According to Sushmit Chakraborty, a lead analyst at Technavio for automation research, "Capacitive digital isolators are based on capacitive coupling and provide higher data rates and high transient voltage immunity. They offer long-term reliability, increased channel integration, higher isolation, and precision timing performance, because of which they are expected to continue to dominate the market during the forecast period."

Optical digital isolators

An optical digital isolator works on the principle of optical coupling and is one of the oldest used methods. These isolators were the most commonly used before the advent of capacitive digital isolators. They can endure high voltages and provide high immunity to electrical and magnetic noise. However, optical digital isolators have drawbacks such as LED wear limitations, and power and speed dissipations.

The share of the market by optical digital isolator is expected to fall from 28% to 26% during the forecast period because of these drawbacks. Although optical isolation is an effective technique in industrial applications, lower data transfer rates make them less preferable in comparison to inductive and capacitive digital isolators.

Inductive digital isolators

The preference for inductive digital isolators is expected to increase marginally during the forecast period due to the advantages they offer over optical digital isolators such as high data transmission rates and use of low power for data transmission. The inductive isolation technology is based on small, chip-scale transformers and has three main parts a transmitter, receiver, and transformer. The small size of the transformer makes the isolator resistant to external magnetic noise.

"The trend of miniaturization of devices to adapt to industry standards and satisfy customers will drive the growth of the global digital isolator market. Industries are preferring to adopt devices and systems that are compact and easy fit with the existing processes. Subsequently, the compact size and features of digital isolator will act as a major driver for the growth of the overall market during the forecast period," says Sushmit.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's market research analysts in this report are:

Analog Devices

Broadcom

Maxim Integrated

Silicon Laboratories

Texas Instruments

