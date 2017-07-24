Jazz Pharmaceuticals to Report 2017 Second Quarter Financial Results on August 8, 2017

DUBLIN, July 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) today announced that it will report its 2017 second quarter financial results on Tuesday, August 8, 2017, after the close of the financial markets. Company management will host a live audio webcast immediately following the announcement at 4:30 p.m. EDT/9:30 p.m. IST to discuss second quarter 2017 financial results and provide a business and financial update.

Interested parties may access the live audio webcast via the Investors section of the Jazz Pharmaceuticals website at www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com. Please connect to the website prior to the start of the conference call to ensure adequate time for any software downloads that may be necessary to listen to the webcast. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the website for one week.

Audio webcast/conference call:

U.S. Dial-In Number:+1 855 353 7924

International Dial-In Number: +1 503 343 6056

Passcode: 47565649

A replay of the conference call will be available through August 15, 2017 and accessible through one of the following telephone numbers, using the passcode below:

Replay U.S. Dial-In Number: +1 855 859 2056

Replay International Dial-In Number:+1 404 537 3406

Passcode: 47565649

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) is an international biopharmaceutical company focused on improving patients' lives by identifying, developing and commercializing meaningful products that address unmet medical needs. The company has a diverse portfolio of products and product candidates, with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. In these areas, Jazz Pharmaceuticals markets Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) oral solution, Erwinaze® (asparaginase Erwinia chrysanthemi) and Defitelio® (defibrotide sodium) in the U.S. and markets Erwinase® and Defitelio® (defibrotide) in countries outside the U.S. For more information, please visit www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com.

