ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Investor Network Invites You to the NeoGenomics Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Live on Tuesday, July 25, 2017

FORT MYERS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2017 / NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss the results of the second quarter 2017, to be held Tuesday, July 25, 2017 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

Live Event Information

To participate, connect approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the event.

  • Date, Time: July 25, 2017 at 10:00 AM ET
  • Toll Free: 877-407-8035
  • International: 201-689-8035
  • Live Webcast: http://www.investorcalendar.com/event/15920 or www.neogenomics.com

Replay Information

The replay will be available beginning approximately 2 hours after the completion of the live event, ending at midnight Eastern on August 8, 2017.

  • Toll Free: 877-481-4010
  • International: 919-882-2331
  • Replay ID#: 15920
  • Webcast: www.investorcalendar.com or www.neogenomics.com

About NeoGenomics, Inc.

NeoGenomics, Inc. specializes in cancer genetics testing and information services. The Company provides one of the most comprehensive oncology-focused testing menus in the world for Physicians to help them diagnose and treat cancer. The Company's BioPharma division serves pharmaceutical clients in clinical trials and drug development.

Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics operates CLIA certified laboratories in Aliso Viejo, Fresno and West Sacramento, California, Tampa and Fort Myers, Florida, Houston, Texas, and Nashville, Tennessee. NeoGenomics serves the needs of pathologists, oncologists, academic centers, hospital systems, integrated service delivery networks, and managed care organizations throughout the United States. For additional information about NeoGenomics, visit www.neogenomics.com.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© 2017 ACCESSWIRE