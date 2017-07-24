Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) announced today the appointment of Alisha A. Alaimo to Senior Vice President of US Therapeutic Operations, where she will lead sales and marketing, market access, patient services and commercial operations and strategy.

Alaimo will join Biogen from Novartis, where she was Vice President and Head of its Cardiovascular Business Unit. At Biogen she will work to drive the uptake of the company's industry-leading portfolio of multiple sclerosis (MS) therapies and increase access for SPINRAZA®, the first and only approved treatment for spinal muscular atrophy. Alaimo will also work to prepare the US market for potential approvals of new therapies from across the company's late-stage neuroscience pipeline. She will report directly to Chief Executive Officer Michel Vounatsos.

"Alisha has a remarkable track record of success within highly competitive therapeutic areas. She joins Biogen at an important time as we work to build upon our MS leadership and define a future focused on bringing forward new therapies for neurologic and neurodegenerative diseases," said Vounatsos. "Her experience developing new markets for breakthrough therapies, commitment to patients and customer focus, and experience driving complex and dynamic organizations make her an ideal leader to help move Biogen forward."

Over a 17-year career at Novartis, Alaimo took on positions of increasing responsibility in the US, United Kingdom and Switzerland. Prior to heading the Cardiovascular Unit she oversaw the company's Neuroscience Business Unit.

"I am honored to join a company that has demonstrated unparalleled leadership and commitment in MS and continues to work relentlessly to transform treatment for patients," said Alaimo. "Biogen's focus on potentially transformative new medicines in neurology creates a unique opportunity to build and reach new markets in critical areas of unmet need."

Alaimo received a BS in Biology from Emory University.

