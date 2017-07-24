The world's top pharmaceutical markets, namely the US, China, Japan, and several leading economies in the EU, have been the backbone of the global pharmaceutical industry over recent decades. It is expected that these leading markets will continue to help increase pharmaceutical sales and will drive the global market forward, leading to further growth.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170724006177/en/

BizVibe Examines the Growth of the World's Top Pharmaceutical Markets (Graphic: Business Wire)

Connect with the world's top pharmaceutical companies here

BizVibe is home to over 333,000 pharmaceutical companies around the world, in a recent article titled World's Top Pharmaceutical Markets Expect Further Growth, BizVibe takes a look at the significant growth of the top pharmaceutical markets in several of the world's major economies.

BizVibe notes that, pharmaceutical sales across the globe was estimated around US$1.37 trillion in 2016, and this figure is expected to reach $1.5 trillion by 2021. Most of the sales growth in the global pharmaceutical market, particularly in world's top pharmaceutical markets, is forecast to be driven by the increasing treatment demand for oncology, autoimmune diseases and diabetes.

The US, China and Japan will continue to be the leader of the global pharmaceutical market over the next five years. Along with Germany, UK, Italy, France, Spain, Canada, South Korea and Australia, the top 10 largest pharmaceutical markets in the world will grow on average by 4-7% over the next four years, and represent 67% of total global pharmaceutical sales by 2021.

Read the entire article here

BizVibe is home to over seven million companies across 700+ industries. Using BizVibe's platform, users can generate leads, shortlist prospects, network with businesses from around the world, and trade seamlessly. The BizVibe platform allows you to discover the highest quality leads and make meaningful connections with companies of interest, all in real-time. Claim your company profile for freeand let BizVibe connect you with potential business partners. To make things as simple as possible, use the BizVibe Chatbot to create new business opportunities

About BizVibe

The single-minded focus of BizVibe's platform is to make networking easier. Over the years, we've searched far and wide to figure out how businesses connect and enable trade. That first interaction is usually fraught with the uncertainty of finding a potential partner vs. a potential nightmare. With this in mind, we've designed a robust set of tools to help companies generate leads, shortlist prospects, network with businesses from around the world and trade seamlessly.

BizVibe is headquartered in Toronto, and has offices in London, Bangalore and Beijing. For more information on the BizVibe network, please contact us

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170724006177/en/

Contacts:

BizVibe

Sony Gomes

Media Marketing Executive

media@bizvibe.com