Investor Network Invites You to the Astec Industries, Inc. Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Live on Tuesday, July 25, 2017

CHATTANOOGA, TN / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2017 / Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTE) will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss the results of the second quarter 2017, to be held Tuesday, July 25, 2017 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

Live Event Information

To participate in this event, connect approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the call.

Date, Time: July 25, 2017 at 10:00 AM ET

Toll Free: 877-407-9210

International: 201-689-8049

Live Webcast: http://www.investorcalendar.com/event/15968 or www.astecindustries.com/conferencecalls

Replay Information

The replay will be available beginning approximately 2 hours after the completion of the live event, ending at midnight Eastern on August 8, 2017.

Toll Free: 877-481-4010

International: 919-882-2331

Replay ID#: 15968

Webcast: www.investorcalendar.com or www.astecindustries.com

About Astec Industries, Inc.

Astec Industries, Inc. (www.astecindustries.com) is a manufacturer of specialized equipment for asphalt road building; aggregate processing; wood processing and water well, oil and gas drilling. Astec's manufacturing operations are divided into three primary business segments: road building and related equipment (Infrastructure Group); aggregate processing and mining equipment (Aggregate and Mining Group); and equipment for the extraction and production of fuels, biomass production, and water drilling equipment (Energy Group).

SOURCE: Investor Network