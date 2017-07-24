sprite-preloader
ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Investor Network Invites You to the Diana Containerships Inc. Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Webcast and Conference Call Live on Tuesday, July 25, 2017

ATHENS, GREECE / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2017 / Diana Containerships Inc. (NASDAQ: DCIX) will host a live webcast and teleconference to discuss the results of the second quarter 2017, to be held Tuesday, July 25, 2017 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.

Live Event Information

To participate, connect approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the event.

  • Date, Time: July 25, 2017 at 9:00 AM ET
  • Toll Free: 877-407-8029
  • International: 201-689-8029
  • Live Webcast: www.investorcalendar.com/event/15999 or www.dcontainerships.com

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the event archive will be available at www.investorcalendar.com or www.dcontainerships.com.

About Diana Containerships Inc.

Diana Containerships Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. The Company's vessels are employed primarily on time charters with leading liner companies carrying containerized cargo along worldwide shipping routes.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© 2017 ACCESSWIRE