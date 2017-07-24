TUSTIN, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/24/17 -- Logomark -- the industry-leading promotional products supplier -- is pleased to announce the winners of its hugely popular, 2nd Annual 12 Weeks of Summer campaign, which saw an impressive 2,341 submissions this year. The 2017 grand prize winner, Sarah Metzger with Sunrise Identity, can look forward to the much-coveted dream trip for two to Southern California; a private, VIP access tour of the Logomark facility in Tustin, Calif.; dinner with CEO Trevor Gnesin and his senior staff; as well as two full days exploring the area's beautiful beaches and major attractions. Meanwhile, Paul Clements from Star Promotions, Debbie Harlan with Mile High Promo, Sonia Sowmendran with Promoshop, and Shannon Smith from Laurel Tree Promotions each walked away with a top-of-the-line Elite Cooler from world renowned brand, Pelican.

"For the second year in a row, our exciting 12 Weeks of Summer sweepstakes was a huge success impacting so many of our valued clients and consumers at large -- and I could not be more pumped for the well-deserving prize winners!" says Scott Pearson, Logomark executive vice president and chief revenue officer. "While we were incredibly successful in unveiling Logomark's newest summertime products, we were just as thrilled to be able to interact with our clients and show gratitude for the support we could not thrive without."

Running from May 2nd to July 10th, Logomark's 12 Weeks of Summer proved, yet again, to be an engaging and fun way for the company to broadcast the sunny season's continual, weekly product releases through social media and its website. Accompanying the campaign were a series of educational promotional videos that only helped to keep the summery product theme going. No purchase was necessary for entrants -- who needed only to sign up for Logomark product announcements and/or post a summer photo with a Logomark product using #12WeeksOfSummer.

For more, please visit www.logomark.com.

ABOUT LOGOMARK: Founded in 1993, Logomark is a premier supplier of personalized gift and promotional products for the North American and global advertising specialty market. The company is a certified member of the Quality Certification Alliance, ensuring standards that deliver the highest levels of product safety. Providing more than 3,000 top-quality products in diverse categories, Logomark persistently reinvents the promotional products industry exceptional product selections, innovative solutions and unequaled customer support. Logomark offers a complete line of products, an easy-to-use mobile app, an award-winning website and is ranked 8th in product searches on the industry's leading search platform. For more information on the company's broad line of quality promotional products, please call 800-789-4438 or visit www.logomark.com.

