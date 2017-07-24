The global doughnuts market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest market research.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170724006147/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global doughnuts market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

In this market research report, Technaviocovers the market outlook and growth prospects of the globaldoughnutsmarketfor 2017-2021. The market is further categorized into two product segments, which include yeast and cake, of which the yeast segment accounted for more than 63% of the market share in 2016.

"The growth of the global doughnut market can be attributed to the increasing number of retail stores, rising urbanization, and changing consumer lifestyles. New product launches and the increase in demand for healthier doughnuts are major trends that will have a positive impact on the growth of the market over the next five years," says Manjunath Reddy, a lead food research expert from Technavio.

Technavio's research analysts segment the global doughnuts market into the following regions:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Doughnuts market in the Americas

The doughnuts market in the Americas is expected to witness a moderate growth rate during the forecast period owing to improved living standards and the rise in the number of middle-class families in the region.

Most consumers in the region, lead hectic lifestyles and are consequently left with less time for at-home meal preparation. Therefore, they prefer to head out to the local doughnut bakery to have their breakfast. Many people also prefer doughnut along with coffee for breakfast in the region, mainly in the US, and hence many specialty coffee shops offer doughnuts as a part of their menus.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

Doughnuts market in APAC

The doughnuts market in APAC is expected to witness a steady growth rate during the forecast period, mostly due to the rising per capita income and increasing population. Major global vendors like Dunkin' Donuts and Krispy Kreme Doughnuts are primarily targeting this region for expanding their respective market shares by opening new stores and offering new donut flavors. The growth is also driven by local chains rather than only international brands in the region. For instance, in India, Mad Over Donuts and in Australia, local vendors like Donut King and Grumpy Donuts are popular brands. This region offers significant opportunities for the players, with China and India being the most populous countries and contributing to the increasing demand.

Doughnuts market in EMEA

The doughnuts market in EMEA is expected to witness a steady growth rate during the forecast period. In Europe, specialty retail outlets and bakeries are the primary distribution channels for doughnuts. The major markets in Europe are the UK, Germany, France, and Italy. However, major growth will stem from the Middle East, where significant investments have been made over the past decade to develop tourism and infrastructure. In the Middle East and Africa (MEA), the changing eating habits and a large young population base are some of the factors that will likely help increase the consumption of doughnuts.

"MEA is expected to offer attractive growth opportunities to players, owing to the rise in tourism and increasing number of foodservice chains in countries like Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Also, a large untapped market exists in the semi-urban and rural areas of Africa. The emergence of modern retail chains has been contributing to the growth of the market in the region," says Manjunath.

The top vendors in the global doughnuts market as highlighted in this market research analysis are:

Daylight Donut Flour Company

Dunkin' Brands Group

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts

Mister Donut

Restaurant Brands International

Browse Related Reports:

Global Soymeal Market 2017-2021

Global Bread Flour Market 2017-2021

Greek Yogurt Market in Europe 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170724006147/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com