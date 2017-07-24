MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 07/24/17 -- Sama Resources Inc./Ressources Sama Inc. (TSX VENTURE: SME) ("Sama" or the "Company") wishes to report that Steven Ryan has resigned from the Company's Board of Directors, effective July 23, 2017. Mr. Ryan was first appointed to the Board on February 1, 2013.

"The Board and Management would like to thank Mr. Ryan for his time, services and for the valuable contributions he made during his tenure as a director," stated Benoit LaSalle, Executive Chairman of the Company.

Sama is a Canadian-based mineral exploration and development company with projects in West Africa. For more information about Sama, please visit Sama's website at www.samaresources.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:

Sama Resources Inc.

Dr. Marc-Antoine Audet

President and CEO

(514) 726-4158

ceo@samaresources.com



Sama Resources Inc.

Mr. Matt Johnston

(604) 443-3835 or Toll Free: 1 (877) 792-6688, Ext. 4

info@samaresources.com

www.samaresources.com



