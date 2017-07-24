LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 07/24/17 -- Player's Network, Inc. (OTCQB: PNTV), a diversified holding company operating in media and marijuana, today announces the MJ Accelerator Program and appoints Jeff Robinson as Managing Director.

The MJ Accelerator Program is positioned as the premiere global Marijuana Tech and Media accelerator program. First of its kind, the MJ Accelerator Program is a 14-week intensive mentor led boot camp established to accelerate marijuana related technology and media startups.

Jeff Robinson is one of the two co-founders of MJ Accelerator Program and has been appointed Managing Director. In his role as Managing Director, Robinson will develop and execute on Marijuana Accelerator's first major venture, the MJ Accelerator Program. Robinson is a venture capitalist, Mentor, Advisor and consultant to startups as well as a teacher to MBA and Executive MBA program students. Robinson is the founder of Global Internet Startups, an organization with over 150,000 members and 4,000 startups. The other co-founder is Brett H. Pojunis, founder of Marijuana Accelerator and a member of the Board of Directors of parent company PNTV.

The MJ Accelerator Program is currently accepting applications for the first inaugural "batch" of startups. 20+ startups will be selected to present in person to a panel of mentors fourth quarter this year in Las Vegas, Nevada. 5 to 8 companies will be selected to participate in the MJ Accelerator Program slated to kick off in early January 2018. Visit https://marijuanaaccelerator.com/mj-accelerator-program to apply.

"Jeff and I have been personal friends for 15 years and prior to Marijuana Accelerator I have leaned on his experience in various startups I have been involved in," says PNTV Board member Brett H. Pojunis. "Jeff brings a tremendous amount of experience both as a successful entrepreneur who built and exited from several companies as well as a venture capitalist and angel investor who has invested his own money into deals."

"I love the idea of Marijuana Accelerator and everyone I have spoken with feels this this going to be a huge homerun," says Robinson. "There isn't anyone taking the approach we are to this industry. We have a focus on marijuana tech and media. Startup founders are ecstatic to submit their ideas."

About Marijuana Accelerator

Marijuana Accelerator is an ecosystem for the marijuana industry designed to connect entrepreneurs and investors to our network and develop partnerships. Marijuana Accelerator's mission is to "identify and develop ventures in the marijuana industry." Marijuana Accelerator is used to identify ventures focused on seed to sale solutions and new technology.

About Player's Network (PNTV)

Player's Network is a diversified company operating in media and cannabis markets. PNTV owns approximately 85% of Green Leaf Farms Holdings, LLC (Green Leaf Farms), which holds cultivation and production license(s) awarded by the state of Nevada. The cultivation license enables Green Leaf Farms to grow marijuana and the production license enables them to create extracts which are used for cartridges, oils and edibles. WeedTV.com is developing the ultimate resource for the marijuana lifestyle within our media operations.

For more information please visit www.PlayersNetwork.com

