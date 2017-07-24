

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - QEP Resources, Inc. (QEP) announced its subsidiary, QEP Energy Company, has entered into two definitive agreements to sell natural gas assets in southwest Wyoming for combined proceeds of $777.5 million.



The first agreement provides for the sale of all of QEP's assets in the Pinedale Anticline field in Sublette County, Wyoming, for a purchase price of $740.0 million to Pinedale Energy Partners, LLC, an affiliate of Oak Ridge Natural Resources, LLC. In a separate deal, the company closed the sale of certain non-core natural gas assets in southern Wyoming to an undisclosed buyer on June 30, 2017. The purchase price was $37.5 million.



Chuck Stanley, CEO of QEP, stated: 'As we continue to evolve as a company, these transactions are a necessary next step in simplifying our asset portfolio and delivering significant financial proceeds that will further strengthen our balance sheet and help fund future development projects and acquisition opportunities.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX