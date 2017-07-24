

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hexcel Corp. (HXL) reported earnings for second quarter that fell from last year.



The company said its earnings declined to $61.6 million, or $0.67 per share. This was down from $66.4 million, or $0.70 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.69 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 6.0% to $491.3 million. This was down from $522.6 million last year.



Hexcel Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $61.6 Mln. vs. $66.4 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -7.2% -EPS (Q2): $0.67 vs. $0.70 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -4.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.69 -Revenue (Q2): $491.3 Mln vs. $522.6 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -6.0%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.64 - $2.76 Full year revenue guidance: $2.08 Bln



