TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 07/24/17 -- Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (the "Company") (TSX: PZA) today announced its monthly cash dividend of $0.0713 per share for July 2017.

The dividend will be payable to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 31, 2017, and will be paid on August 15, 2017.

For tax purposes, the 2017 dividend will be considered a taxable eligible dividend.

The Company also announced that its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2017 will be issued after markets close on Tuesday, August 8, 2017.

The Company invites analysts and portfolio managers to participate in a conference call with Paul Goddard, Chief Executive Officer and Curt Feltner, Chief Financial Officer. The call will take place on Tuesday, August 8, 2017 at 5:30 p.m. Shareholders and media are invited to listen to the call.

Details of the Conference Call:

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2017 Time: 5:30 p.m. ET Call-in number: 416-340-2216 / 800-377-0758 Recording call in number: 905-694-9451 / 800-408-3053 Available until midnight, August 22, 2017 Passcode: 1655606#

Contacts:

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp.

Christine D'Sylva

Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations

(416) 967-1010 x393

cdsylva@pizzapizza.ca

www.pizzapizza.ca and www.pizza73.com or www.sedar.com



