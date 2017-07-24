Technavio analysts forecast the global facial recognition marketto grow at a CAGR of close to 23% over the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170724006149/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global facial recognition market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The research study by Technavio on the global facial recognition market for 2017-2021 provides a detailed industry analysis based on the technology (3D and 2D facial recognition), application (identification and verification), end-user (government, transportation, and BFSI), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).

The growing need for human identification to reduce unauthorized intrusions has increased the installation of facial recognition systems for border protection. Countries such as the US are planning to implement facial recognition systems to improve their airport security. Hence, the rapid technological advances in facial recognition techniques will drive the market during the forecast period.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Technavio analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global facial recognition market:

Increasing instances of identity threats

High usability in mobile devices

Adoption of 3D facial recognition technology

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Increasing instances of identity threats

The increasing dependence of end-users on websites and web applications is giving rise to an increasing number of identity and data theft cases. The growing popularity of online gaming and social network websites is also adding to the rising number of identity theft cases. Also, the increasing complexity of these attacks is driving end-users to implement secure authentication solutions.

"There is an increased adoption of biometric security solutions. Biometric solutions are one of the most secure authentication solutions because of their capability to incorporate the physical and behavioral features of the end-users, which are difficult to forge. Hence, it is among the strongest growing authentication solutions currentlysays Amrita Choudhury, a lead analyst at Technavio for IT security research.

High usability in mobile devices

The increasing use of personal devices for financial transactions is one of the major growth drivers for this market. As financial institutions are encouraging the use of mobile banking and online financial transactions, the need for high-level security to ensure the safety of critical information is increasing.

As financial transactions using personal devices are increasing, the demand for biometrics in consumer electronics is also increasing. This is leading to a high adoption of the facial recognition technology in consumer electronics as it is easy to implement. Therefore, the global facial recognition market will grow significantly during the forecast period.

Adoption of 3D facial recognition technology

The 3D facial recognition technology uses the 3D approach, which is achieved by integrating two cameras that are synchronized together to reconstruct a 3D facial template for a user. The three-dimensional technique uses 3D sensors to capture the information about the facial feature such as the silhouette of the eyes, lips, nose, and chin of an individual.

"The information gathered by the 3D technique is much more comprehensive, in addition to not being affected by the use of cosmetics and changes in lighting. Therefore, manufacturers of facial recognition systems are slowly replacing the 2D technique with the 3D technique due to its unique advantagessays Amrita.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Fingerprint Biometrics Market 2017-2021

Global Endpoint Detection and Response Market 2017-2021

Global Deception Technology Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170724006149/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com