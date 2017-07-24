IMPORTANT WEBMD HEALTH CORP. INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP is Investigating the Proposed Acquisition of WebMD Health Corp. by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2017 / Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that it is investigating the proposed sale of WebMD Health Corp. ('WebMD' or the 'Company') (NASDAQ: WBMD) by Internet Brands, a new media company controlled by investment firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts ('KKR'). Stockholders of the WebMD will get $66.50 per each share in cash. Under the terms of the agreement, a subsidiary of Internet Brands will commence a tender offer in the next 10 business days to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of WebMD.

The announcement of the acquisition by KKR came just minutes before WebMD released preliminary results for the Three Months Ended June 20, 2017, which were better than previously expected . The press release noted that, 'Net income for the second quarter is expected to be approximately $18.9 million, an increase of approximately 6% from the prior year period. Prior financial guidance for the quarter was $16.9 million to $18.5 million.'

Investors who currently hold shares of WebMD Health Corp. and held their shares prior to the July 24th merger announcement are urged to contact the firm immediately at classmember@whafh.com or (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774. WebMD Health Corp. shareholders have the option to file a class action lawsuit to ensure the Board of Directors obtains the best possible price for shareholders and the disclosure of all material information.

