Flowserve Corporation: Flowserve Announces Dates for Second Quarter 2017 Financial Results

DALLAS, July 24, 2017 - Flowserve Corporation (NYSE: FLS), a leading provider of flow control products and services for the global infrastructure markets, today announced that it plans to release its results for the 2017 second quarter after the close of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Thursday, July 27, 2017.

The following morning, on Friday, July 28, 2017, the company will hold its conference call with the financial community at 11 a.m. Eastern time. Scott Rowe, president and chief executive officer, and other members of management will present.

The earnings materials and webcast of the conference call can be accessed by shareholders and other interested parties at www.flowserve.com (http://www.flowserve.com/) under the "Investor Relations" section.

Flowserve Contacts

Investor Contacts:

Jay Roueche, Interim Chief Financial Officer, (972) 443-6560

Mike Mullin, Director, Investor Relations, (972) 443-6636

Media Contact:

Lars Rosene, Vice President, Corporate and Customer Communications, (972) 443-6644

Amy Allen, Manager, Corporate and Customer Communications, (972) 443-6501

About Flowserve: Flowserve Corp. is one of the world's leading providers of fluid motion and control products and services. Operating in more than 50 countries, the company produces engineered and industrial pumps, seals and valves as well as a range of related flow management services. More information about Flowserve can be obtained by visiting the company's Web site at www.flowserve.com (http://www.flowserve.com/).

# # #





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Flowserve Corporation via Globenewswire

