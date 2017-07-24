NeoCloud Delivers No-Cost Innovation to Triangle Nonprofits

Cloud Management Leader Provides Complimentary Cloud Services to Activate Good Members

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2017 / NeoCloud, a leading provider of managed cloud services, today announced that it has partnered with Activate Good, an organization that works to connect volunteers to charitable causes in the local community, to deliver cloud management services for Activate Good's member organizations. As a result of the partnership, Activate Good members can now opt in to receive NeoCloud's special nonprofit cloud services bundle (valued at $15 per user per month), enabling nonprofits to benefit from hosted email, antivirus and other services, free of charge.

"Nonprofits are tasked with making sure as many of the dollars they receive as possible go to serving their cause," said Amber Smith, executive director, Activate Good. "The reality is that many of these organizations can benefit tremendously from cloud services, but they can't even afford to think about it."

Each NeoCloud nonprofit cloud services bundle comes with support and management for Google's G Suite, Microsoft Office 365 Nonprofit, cloud-to-cloud data backup, on-demand training and endpoint security. Nonprofits can use these tools to streamline communication, optimize and protect donor data and increase organizational efficiencies, among other benefits.

"At NeoCloud, we have a passion for giving back to our local community," said Van Murray, CEO of NeoCloud. "Activate Good has done incredible work in bringing together nonprofits with local businesses and individuals. Partnering with them to deliver our solutions to their members is a great way to use our innovation for good, and we hope nonprofits who opt in to this program can use our offerings to act as a catalyst for growth and service."

Nonprofits seeking to learn more about NeoCloud's partnership with Activate Good or request their own nonprofit cloud services bundle can visit www.neocloud.com/activategood. To learn more about NeoCloud's managed cloud service offerings, visit www.neocloud.com.

About Activate Good:

Activate Good works as a "force multiplier" for local causes with volunteer needs. Through outreach efforts and an online volunteer matching platform, we help recruit and connect individuals, groups and companies to fulfill volunteer needs with partnering nonprofits in the Greater Triangle. Activate Good also empowers the next generation of young volunteers and community leaders through our Activate Schools initiative. To learn more about Activate Good, visit www.activategood.org.

About NeoCloud

NeoCloud offers expert cloud services consulting to companies of all sizes to provide greater accessibility, reliability, scalability and backup than traditional server options. Leveraging an end-to-end approach, NeoCloud's expert assessment, training and support professionals work with businesses to develop a cohesive cloud strategy before the transition, migrate everything from the legacy system to the cloud, train employees after deployment and offer ongoing support throughout the process and long-term. Headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, NeoCloud manages nearly 150,000 users nationwide through close to 1,500 business customers and maintains more than 100 strategic partnerships with leading cloud providers, including Google and Microsoft. To learn more, follow NeoCloud on Facebook, Twitter (@NeoCloud_com) and LinkedIn, or visit www.neocloud.com.

