

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) announced positive topline data from its Phase 2 safety and immunogenicity trial of the RSV F Vaccine in older adults, new preclinical data on its RSV F Vaccine construct, additional findings from the prior Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trials in older adults, and an operational update on the Phase 3 clinical trial of the RSV F Vaccine for infants via maternal immunization, known as Prepare. The company anticipates initiating a Phase 2 efficacy trial in older adults in 2018.



Novavax reported that the topline data from the Phase 2 older adult safety and immunogenicity trial demonstrate the benefit of adjuvant formulations and two-dose regimens. The data strongly support the inclusion of adjuvanted formulations of the RSV F Vaccine in future older adult trials. All formulations and regimens were safe and well-tolerated.



Stanley Erck, CEO, said: 'We also look forward to continued momentum in Prepare trial enrollment and to developing our plans for the next steps in our RSV older adult program over the next 12 months.'



