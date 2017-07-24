CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/24/17 -- Total Energy Services Inc. ("Total") (TSX: TOT) will conduct a conference call and webcast following the release of its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2017. The financial results will be released prior to the conference call. Daniel Halyk, President and CEO, will host the call.

Open to: Shareholders and other interested persons Date: August 11, 2017 Time: 9:00 a.m. (Mountain Time) Call: (800) 806-5484 or (416) 340-2217 Passcode: 7958945#

A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible on Total's website at www.totalenergy.ca by selecting "Webcasts".

Shortly after the live webcast, an archived version will be available on Total's website. A recording of the conference call will also be available until September 11, 2017 by dialling (800) 408-3053, passcode 5805165#.

Total is a growth oriented energy services corporation involved in contract drilling services, rentals and transportation services, well servicing and the fabrication, sale, rental and servicing of natural gas compression and process equipment. The common shares of Total are listed and trade on the TSX under the symbol "TOT".

Contacts:

Total Energy Services Inc.

Yuliya Gorbach

Vice-President Finance and Chief Financial Officer

(403) 216-3920

investorrelations@totalenergy.ca

www.totalenergy.ca



