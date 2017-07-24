The "European Corporate Mobility Market, 2016" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
Corporate mobility is a relatively new term that defines a wide range of mobility services adopted specifically to cater to the mobility requirements of companies.
Transport solutions for companies have traditionally comprised private cars for employees along with a few spare company vehicles and have essentially been about the total cost of ownership. However, with growing financial viability concerns in an increasingly competitive market environment along with a pressing need to reduce carbon footprint, corporates are seeking a shift of focus towards the total cost of usage and mobility.
Whilst so far, leasing companies have primarily catered to transport solutions for organisations, a wide range of service providers such as rental companies, travel management companies, IT platforms, and OEMs are now offering new mobility services that shift the focus from ownership to usage to mobility.
The study comprehensively covers the key markets, drivers and restraints, strategic decision-making factors, growth dynamics, and market trends in various segments of the corporate mobility market, and identifies the to-go companies in each of the key markets.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Research Scope, Objectives, Background, and Methodology
3. Definitions and Segmentation
4. Market Overview
5. Trends and Implications Corporate Mobility Market
6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
7. Segment Analysis Company Vehicles
8. Segment Analysis Short-term Vehicle Access
9. Segment Analysis Mobility Solutions Overview
10. Segment Analysis Business Travel
11. Segment Analysis Future Mobility Solutions
12. Country Analysis
13. Conclusions and Future Outlook
14. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
AlphaCity
Avis Budget
Bicing
BlaBlaCar
Car2go
Carpooling.com
ChargeNow
Concur
DB
DriveNow
Hailo
Hertz
Just Park
Moovel
Mytaxi
Nextbike
Oyster
Qixxit
Renault
REWE
Smart
Source London
Ubeeqo
UBER
Velib
Vinic Park
Zipcar
