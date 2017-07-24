SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/24/17 -- FNB Bancorp (NASDAQ: FNBG), parent company of First National Bank of Northern California (the "Bank"), today announced net earnings available to common stockholders for the second quarter of 2017 of $3,351,000 or $0.44 per diluted share, compared to net earnings available to common shareholders of $2,448,000 or $0.33 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2016.

During the second quarter of 2017, our net interest income was $11.4 million, an increase of $882,000 from the second quarter of 2016. This increase was primarily the result of an increase in the average volume of our interest earning assets outstanding partially offset by a slight reduction in our earning rate when compared to the same period in 2016.

"During the second quarter of 2017, the Company was able to grow our net loan portfolio by $1.3 million. Loan production was strong during the first half of the quarter, however, commercial real estate loan prepayments during June lowered our overall loan portfolio growth rate. During the quarter, our deposit balances decreased by $3 million, however, we were able to grow our non-interest bearing DDA account balances by $9 million. The growth in loans and the reduction in the overall deposit balances was funded by an increase in short term FHLB borrowings of $5 million. Net interest income was helped by the fact that the adjustable rate portion of our loan portfolio has begun to reset to higher yields, in response to increases to short term rates by the Federal Open Market Committee and increases in the short term LIBOR rates. The current low rate environment has put pressure on our net interest margin, but we have added enough interest earning assets at spreads that have allowed us to expand our net interest income at an acceptable rate. Our net interest margin was 3.93% for the second quarter and our increased earnings coupled with a flattening yield curve have allowed our capital base to increase by over $4 million during the quarter. We worked hard during the second quarter to improve our profitability while continuing to provide for our customers' needs and provide them with the products they want delivered in an efficient and effective manner," stated CEO Tom McGraw.

"Our total non-accrual loans balance decreased by $1 million during the second quarter. This decrease was the result of management efforts to reduce the levels of our non-accrual loans. We utilize a conservative underwriting approach in our loan origination process which should serve to keep problem loans at acceptable levels as we work to prudently increase the size of our loan portfolio. There was a $140,000 recovery of provision for loan losses during the second quarter that was related to improving credit characteristics in our loan portfolio," continued Tom McGraw.

FNB Bancorp and Subsidiary CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollar and share amounts in thousands, except (Unaudited) earnings per share) As of June 30, 2017 2016 ----------- ----------- ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 21,859 $ 20,564 Interest-bearing time deposits with financial institutions 230 205 Securities available for sale, at fair value 362,006 342,420 Other equity securities 7,567 7,206 Loans, net of deferred loan fees and allowance for loan losses 808,508 725,471 Bank premises, equipment and leasehold improvements, net 9,416 10,114 Bank owned life insurance 16,438 16,050 Accrued interest receivable 4,945 4,547 Other real estate owned 1,459 1,247 Goodwill 4,580 4,580 Prepaid expenses 621 783 Other assets 16,032 15,393 ----------- ----------- TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,253,661 $ 1,148,580 =========== =========== LIABILITIES Deposits: Demand, noninterest bearing $ 296,249 $ 267,593 Demand, interest bearing 129,435 112,591 Savings and money market 472,050 508,605 Time 124,604 118,700 ----------- ----------- Total Deposits 1,022,338 1,007,489 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 91,000 7,000 Note payable 4,050 4,650 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 17,546 17,026 ----------- ----------- Total Liabilities 1,134,934 1,036,165 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, no par value: 85,159 75,944 Retained earnings 32,306 31,424 Accumulated other comprehensive earnings, net of tax 1,262 5,047 ----------- ----------- Total Stockholders' Equity 118,727 112,415 ----------- ----------- TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,253,661 $ 1,148,580 =========== =========== FNB Bancorp and Subsidiary CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (Dollar and share amounts in thousands, except earnings per share) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 -------- --------- -------- -------- INTEREST INCOME Interest and fees on loans $ 10,370 $ 9,563 $ 20,443 $ 19,434 Interest on dividends and securities 1,989 1,731 3,932 3,416 Interest on deposits with other financial institutions 19 22 30 31 -------- --------- -------- -------- Total interest income 12,378 11,316 24,405 22,881 -------- --------- -------- -------- INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 677 709 1,313 1,492 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 214 1 360 9 Interest on note payable 55 56 108 113 -------- --------- -------- -------- Total interest expense 946 766 1,781 1,614 -------- --------- -------- -------- NET INTEREST INCOME 11,432 10,550 22,624 21,267 (Recovery of) provision for loan losses (140) 75 (140) 150 -------- --------- -------- -------- NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER (RECOVERY OF) PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 11,572 10,475 22,764 21,117 -------- --------- -------- -------- NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges 564 618 1,161 1,239 Net gain on sale of available-for- sale securities 123 57 151 241 Earnings on bank owned life insurance 88 105 190 205 Other income 237 256 520 485 -------- --------- -------- -------- Total Noninterest Income 1,012 1,036 2,022 2,170 -------- --------- -------- -------- NONINTEREST EXPENSES Salaries and employee benefits 4,862 4,876 9,636 9,814 Occupancy expense 707 617 1,358 1,248 Equipment expense 406 438 808 872 Professional fees 408 294 881 681 FDIC assessment 90 150 220 300 Telephone, postage, supplies 325 306 622 601 Advertising expense 107 183 215 300 Data processing expense 144 140 283 332 Low income housing expense 123 71 228 142 Surety insurance 89 87 173 174 Director fees 72 72 144 144 Other real estate owned expense (recovery), net 7 - 17 (10) Other expenses 338 415 698 838 -------- --------- -------- -------- Total Noninterest Expense 7,678 7,649 15,283 15,436 -------- --------- -------- -------- EARNINGS BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 4,906 3,862 9,503 7,851 Provision for income taxes 1,555 1,414 3,063 2,836 -------- --------- -------- -------- NET EARNINGS AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 3,351 $ 2,448 $ 6,440 $ 5,015 ======== ========= ======== ======== Per Share Data: Basic earnings per share available to common stockholders $ 0.46 $ 0.34 $ 0.88 $ 0.70 Diluted earnings per share available to common stockholders $ 0.44 $ 0.33 $ 0.85 $ 0.68 Cash dividends declared $ 882 $ 686 $ 1,661 $ 1,369 Average shares outstanding 7,342 7,216 7,329 7,194 Average diluted shares outstanding 7,585 7,393 7,559 7,390 Shares outstanding as of the end of period 7,362 7,255 7,362 7,255 FNB Bancorp and Subsidiary FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Dollar and share amounts in thousands, except earnings per share) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended March 31, June 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- AVERAGE BALANCES: Total Assets $1,256,608 $1,156,072 $1,244,943 $1,151,283 Total Loans 830,318 740,097 819,030 741,689 Total Earning Assets 1,191,820 1,091,162 1,180,119 1,086,925 Total Deposits 1,022,838 1,024,736 1,017,952 1,018,502 Total Stockholder's Equity 115,720 109,064 113,551 107,642 SELECTED PERFORMANCE DATA Annualized return on average assets 1.07% 0.85% 0.52% 0.87% Annualized return on average equity 11.58% 8.98% 5.67% 9.32% Net interest margin (taxable equivalent) 3.93% 3.98% 3.95% 4.03% Average loans as a percent of average deposits 81.18% 72.22% 80.46% 72.82% Average total stockholders' equity as a % of average total assets 9.21% 9.43% 9.12% 9.35% Annualized common dividend payout ratio 26.32% 28.02% 25.79% 27.30% NON- PERFORMING (Extracted ASSETS from (Dollars In audited Thousands) annual financial (Unaudited) (Unaudited) statements) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2017 2017 2016 2016 2016 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Non-accrual loans $ 7,363 $ 8,444 $ 6,647 $ 6,903 $ 8,182 Other real estate owned 1,459 1,443 1,427 1,346 1,247 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Total non- performing assets $ 8,822 $ 9,887 $ 8,074 $ 8,249 $ 9,429 =========== =========== =========== =========== =========== Loan loss reserve $ 10,177 $ 10,144 $ 10,167 $ 10,092 $ 10,038 Non-accrual loans/Gross loans 1.02% 1.03% 0.84% 0.92% 1.11% Loan loss reserves/ Gross loans 1.41% 1.24% 1.28% 1.34% 1.36% FNB Bancorp and Subsidiary CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollar and share amounts in thousands, except (Extracted earnings per share) from audited annual financial (Unaudited) (Unaudited) statements) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2017 2017 2016 2016 2016 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 21,859 $ 25,337 $ 15,758 $ 17,342 $ 20,564 Interest- bearing time deposits with financial institutions 230 205 205 204 205 Securities available for sale, at fair value 362,006 353,364 360,105 358,877 342,420 Other equity securities 7,567 7,211 7,206 7,206 7,206 Loans, net of deferred loan fees and allowance for loan losses 808,508 807,191 782,485 741,407 725,471 Bank premises, equipment and leasehold improvements, net 9,416 9,571 9,837 9,918 10,114 Bank owned life insurance 16,438 16,349 16,247 16,145 16,050 Accrued interest receivable 4,945 4,785 4,942 4,544 4,547 Other real estate owned 1,459 1,443 1,427 1,346 1,247 Goodwill 4,580 4,580 4,580 4,580 4,580 Prepaid expenses 621 768 856 670 783 Other assets 16,032 15,917 15,746 15,309 15,393 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,253,661 $ 1,246,721 $ 1,219,394 $ 1,177,548 $ 1,148,580 =========== =========== =========== =========== =========== LIABILITIES Deposits: Demand, noninterest bearing $ 296,249 $ 287,029 $ 296,273 $ 285,767 $ 267,593 Demand, interest bearing 129,435 125,643 121,086 110,147 112,591 Savings and money market 472,050 496,697 487,763 491,047 508,605 Time 124,604 115,622 114,384 116,496 118,700 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Total Deposits 1,022,338 1,024,991 1,019,506 1,003,457 1,007,489 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 91,000 86,000 71,000 37,000 7,000 Note payable 4,050 4,200 4,350 4,500 4,650 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 17,546 17,198 14,224 18,847 17,026 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Total Liabilities 1,134,934 1,132,389 1,109,080 1,063,804 1,036,165 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, no par value: 85,159 84,603 84,283 76,065 75,944 Retained Earnings 32,306 29,842 27,577 33,123 31,424 Accumulated other comprehensive earnings (losses), net of tax 1,262 (113) (1,546) 4,556 5,047 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Total Stockholders' Equity 118,727 114,332 110,314 113,744 112,415 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,253,661 $ 1,246,721 $ 1,219,394 $ 1,177,548 $ 1,148,580 =========== =========== =========== =========== =========== FNB Bancorp and Subsidiary CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Dollar and share amounts in thousands, except earnings per share) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended ---------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2017 2017 2016 2016 2016 ---------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- INTEREST INCOME Interest and fees on loans $ 10,370 $ 10,073 $ 9,578 $ 9,301 $ 9,563 Interest on dividends and securities 1,989 1,943 1,925 1,815 1,731 Interest on deposits with other financial institutions 19 11 7 6 22 ---------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Total interest income 12,378 12,027 11,510 11,122 11,316 ---------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 677 637 631 657 709 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 214 145 48 10 1 Interest on note payable 55 53 55 54 56 ---------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Total interest expense 946 835 734 721 766 ---------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- NET INTEREST INCOME 11,432 11,192 10,776 10,401 10,550 (Recovery of) provision for loan losses (140) - - - 75 ---------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER (RECOVERY OF) PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 11,572 11,192 10,776 10,401 10,475 ---------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges 564 597 599 623 618 Net gain on sale of available-for- sale securities 123 28 57 140 57 Earnings on bank owned life insurance 88 102 102 94 105 Other income 237 283 565 245 256 ---------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Total Noninterest Income 1,012 1,010 1,323 1,102 1,036 ---------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- NONINTEREST EXPENSES Salaries and employee benefits 4,862 4,774 4,839 4,821 4,876 Occupancy expense 707 651 635 645 617 Equipment expense 406 402 448 445 438 Professional fees 408 473 384 298 294 FDIC assessment 90 130 150 150 150 Telephone, postage, supplies 325 297 298 300 306 Advertising expense 107 108 120 104 183 Data processing expense 144 139 178 147 140 Low income housing expense 123 105 71 71 71 Surety insurance 89 84 85 88 87 Director fees 72 72 72 72 72 Other real estate owned expense, net 7 10 5 - - Other expenses 338 360 458 372 415 ---------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Total Noninterest Expense 7,678 7,605 7,743 7,513 7,649 ---------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- EARNINGS BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 4,906 4,597 4,356 3,990 3,862 Provision for income taxes 1,555 1,508 1,314 1,546 1,414 ---------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- NET EARNINGS AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 3,351 $ 3,089 $ 3,042 $ 2,444 $ 2,448 ========== =========== =========== =========== =========== FNB Bancorp and Subsidiary (Dollar and share amounts in thousands, except earnings per share) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2017 2017 2016 2016 2016 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Per Share Data: Basic earnings per share available to common stockholders $ 0.46 $ 0.42 $ 0.42 $ 0.34 $ 0.34 Diluted earnings per share available to common stockholders $ 0.44 $ 0.41 $ 0.41 $ 0.33 $ 0.33 Cash dividends declared $ 882 $ 780 $ 739 $ 738 $ 686 Average shares outstanding 7,342 7,301 7,275 7,263 7,216 Average diluted shares outstanding 7,585 7,518 7,461 7,428 7,393 Shares outstanding as of end of period 7,362 7,311 7,280 7,269 7,255 SELECTED PERFORMANCE DATA Annualized return on average assets 1.07% 1.00% 1.02% 0.84% 0.85% Annualized return on average equity 11.58% 11.24% 10.88% 8.69% 8.98% Net interest margin (taxable equivalent) 3.93% 3.98% 3.89% 3.88% 3.96% Average loans as a percent of average deposits 81.18% 79.73% 75.01% 72.96% 72.22% Average total stockholders' equity as a % of average total assets 9.21% 8.91% 9.38% 9.70% 9.43% Annualized common dividend payout ratio 26.32% 25.25% 24.29% 30.20% 28.02% (Extracted from LOANS audited annual (Dollars in financial thousands) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) statements) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2017 2017 2016 2016 2016 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Real estate loans: Construction $ 46,325 $ 49,490 $ 43,683 $ 38,162 $ 29,251 Commercial 369,657 432,301 421,222 404,841 398,290 Multi family 90,733 112,911 105,963 83,946 82,637 Residential 150,546 169,373 170,523 173,476 174,084 Commercial & industrial loans 54,102 49,277 48,874 50,967 51,366 Consumer loans 8,884 6,065 3,533 1,630 1,311 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Gross loans 720,247 819,417 793,798 753,022 736,939 Net deferred loan fees (1,010) (1,076) (1,146) (1,523) (1,430) Allowance for loan losses (10,177) (10,144) (10,167) (10,092) (10,038) ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- NET LOANS $ 709,060 $ 808,197 $ 782,485 $ 741,407 $ 725,471 ========== ========== ========== ========== ==========

Cautionary Statement: This release contains certain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated herein. Management's assumptions and projections are based on their anticipation of future events and actual performance may differ materially from those projected. Risks and uncertainties which could impact future financial performance include, among others, (a) competitive pressures in the banking industry; (b) changes in the interest rate environment; (c) general economic conditions, either nationally or regionally or locally, including fluctuations in real estate values; (d) changes in the regulatory environment; (e) changes in business conditions or the securities markets and inflation; (f) possible shortages of gas and electricity at utility companies operating in the State of California, and (g) the effects of terrorism, including the events of September 11, 2001, and thereafter, and the conduct of war on terrorism by the United States and its allies. Therefore, the information set forth herein, together with other information contained in the periodic reports filed by FNB Bancorp with the Securities and Exchange Commission, should be carefully considered when evaluating its business prospects. FNB Bancorp undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release.

