The "Strategic Overview of the Commercial Vehicle Aftermarket in Europe, Forecast to 2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Commercial vehicles (CV) parc in the European market was estimated at 38.9 million in 2016 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.9% to reach 44.2 million by 2023.

Eastern European countries, Germany, and the United Kingdom are expected to witness the highest growth in CV parc during the forecast period, which means greater aftermarket demand. The percentage share of 4-7 year-old vehicles in prime repair age is expected to grow from 17% in 2016 to 21% in 2025, triggering an increase in aftermarket demand.

This will intensify the competition between independent aftermarket (IAM) and original equipment service (OES) channels for capturing a greater share of this market. This research service seeks to highlight opportunities in aftermarket expansion, Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) optimization, eCommerce, telematics, and new logistics models that will support future industry growth. The study will also identify the OEMs that are better positioned to grow in the European CV aftermarket.

Key Questions This Study Will Answer:

What is the status of the CV parts aftermarket in Europe? What is the future for the CV parts aftermarket in the short, medium, and long terms?

What is the size of the CV parts aftermarket in Europe in 2016? Where are the key growth opportunities?

Who are the major part suppliers and parts distributors? What is the level of involvement of OEMs in the parts and service market?

How is the competitive landscape changing in the CV parts aftermarket in Europe?

Which are the countries in Europe that hold significant aftermarket potential?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Research Scope, Definitions, and Vehicle Segmentation

3. Research Objectives, Background, and Methodology

4. Europe Overview

5. Demand Analysis and Influencers

6. CV Aftermarket Germany

7. CV Aftermarket France

8. CV Aftermarket The United Kingdom

9. CV Aftermarket Italy

10. CV Aftermarket Spain

11. CV Aftermarket Russia

12. Emerging Opportunities and Business Models in the Commercial Vehicle Aftermarket

13. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

14. Future Outlook

15. Appendix A Supplier Profiles

16. Appendix B Gross Margin by Distribution Channel

