StickerBeans Now Available at The Paper Store

StickerBeans™ Enters New England's Largest family-Owned Gift and Stationery Retailer as the Popular Rhinestone Sticker Collectible Surpasses 500,000 Stickers Sold

TENAFLY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2017 / Having surpassed 500,000 stickers sold, the rhinestone StickerBeans™ collectibles (www.stickerbeans.com) has launched in The Paper Store, New England's largest family-owned gift and stationery retailer. Adding sparkle wherever they go, the colorful StickerBeans are custom-decorating tablets, cell phones, luggage, walls and school supplies throughout the country with the collection's fun array of shapes including Emoji, Sports, Animal, Food and many more. Introduced in 2016, StickerBeans are burgeoning into a must-have for kids everywhere, as the rhinestone stickers are flying off the shelves of both mass and specialty retailers alike as underscored by reaching the half a million sold milestone.

Mimicking the popular hand-set Swarovski crystal designs available in high-end boutiques, StickerBeans is the ultimate collectible for self-expression, offering a compelling line of trendy images adorned in bright and colorful rhinestones that bring inventiveness into favorite belongings.

Created by moms and long-time friends Dana Runyon and Kim Spadaccini, StickerBeans are available in a wide variety of sizes and vibrant 3-D rhinestone colors, all designed to empower girls with the opportunity to express themselves with today's trendiest images.

"We are extremely excited to join the outstanding family of quality products in The Paper Store, a true New England favorite," said Runyon. "The idea for Stickerbeans sprung from our focus on bringing girls and young women a way to 'unplug' from electronics, to engage in a fun activity that encourages invidualization, to take technology away if only for a moment each day and deliver a way in which moms can spend time with their kids."

About StickerBeans:

StickerBeans is a line of design collectibles created for kids as a fun and creative way to customize their possessions and surroundings. Under the tag line "Ready, Stick, Sparkle!" StickerBeans harkens back to the favorite childhood pastime of sticker collecting combined with today's passion for creativity and customization. Company principals Dana Runyon and Kim Spadaccini dedicated themselves towards creating an affordable sticker that mimics the in-demand hand-set Swarovski crystal designs available in high-end boutiques. The result is a compelling line of collectible stickers for kids that adapt trendy images adorned in bright and colorful rhinestones.

CONTACT:

Steve Syatt

SSA Public Relations

steve@ssapr.com

(818) 222-4000

SOURCE: StickerBeans™