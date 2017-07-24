Landrum HR: PEO Company Announces New Dates for Summer Supervisory Boot Camp Training

PENSACOLA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2017 / LandrumHR, a professional employer organization (PEO) in Pensacola, FL, is proud to announce that they will be hosting their Summer Supervisory Boot Camp Training in August. This training will consist of two half day sessions. LandrumHR Director of Training and Consulting, Becki Haines, PHR, SHRM-CP, will be instructing the sessions. Those interested can read more about the training and register at the following link: Supervisory Boot Camp Training.*

The first session will take place on Wednesday, August 16, 2017, from 8:30am to 12:30pm CDT. The second session will be held on Wednesday, August 23, 2017, also from 8:30am to 12:30pm CDT. Both sessions are required for course completion and will be held at LandrumHR on 6723 Plantation Road, Pensacola, FL 32504.

Becki Haines says, "Our boot camp training is designed to give supervisors the knowledge to lead others in the workplace with confidence. Over the course of two days, participants will explore basic employment laws and learn what compliance to those laws looks like from a practical standpoint."

The training will also teach supervisors how they can foster a work environment that is free from harassment. Additionally, it will provide tips on interviewing and hiring, coaching employees to succeed in their goals, and the appropriate use of progressive discipline. Put together, this will help supervisors become better at what they do. Whether they've been supervising for 10 years, or they're just starting out, Supervisory Boot Camp has something everyone can benefit from.

LandrumHR offers their clients a number of additional seminars and webinars, as well. These include Employment Law Overview & Best Practices, Customer Service, How to WOW, Managing Different Generations, the Supervisory Boot Camp - Fall Session, and Adult First Aid, CPR & AED.

People are encouraged to contact LandrumHR for more info about the upcoming Supervisory Boot Camp, as well as the services that LandrumHR provides. The company has offices in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Florida from which they aim to improve HR practices across the board.

*corrected link from previous article





Contact Landrum:



Becki Haines

(850) 266-6177

bhaines@landrumhr.com

Landrum 6723 Plantation Road Pensacola, FL 32504

SOURCE: LandrumHR