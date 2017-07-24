According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global industrial current sensor marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 10% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Industrial Current Sensor Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This report also includes an up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

Industrial current sensors help in proper energy distribution in facilities, enabling an optimized level of energy use by all the equipment in the facilities. The precise level of current monitoring achieved with current sensors enables facilities to reduce energy emissions even at frequent variabilities of the current level.

The market research analysis categorizes the global industrial current sensor market into three major end-user segments. They are:

Power industry

Electronics and telecommunication industry

Automotive industry

Global industrial current sensor market by power industry

The power industry is confronted with the need to deal with low and high-power factors. Equipment in this industry does not work properly when supplied with low power, while it may get damaged with high power. Managing of low and high-fluctuating current limits is done by current sensors. Also, overheating of the equipment by constantly working in variable current flow environment can be curbed with current sensors.

According to Sushmit Chakraborty, a lead analyst at Technavio for automation research, "The demand for current sensors is expected to increase due to the need to ensure optimal use of resources in the power sector. Also, current sensors also ensure an accident-free environment for people working in the power generation facilities. Therefore, the increasing demand for power will lead to a proportionate increase in the demand for current sensors during the forecast period."

Global industrial current sensor market by electronics and telecommunication industry

In the electronics industry, current sensors are used for controlling the power supply and for measuring the proper positioning of components in facilities. The major applications of current sensors in the electronic industry include current control of electric motors, current control of converters connected with grids, uninterruptible power supply (UPS), resonant converters, and short-circuit protection of power devices.

In the telecommunication industry, the evaluation of correct signals and transmission of signals equally in all the areas is essential. To manage interference-free transmission of signals, current sensors are used to constantly measure, control, and evaluate the proper flow of signals.

Global industrial current sensor market by automotive industry

The major use of current sensors in the automotive industry is to measure the frequency of rotations of any component and for determining the exact positioning of the crankshaft for engine management system. Current sensors also provide precision control, which is an essential part in manufacturing automobiles. These sensors ensure a proper safety system in the automobiles.

"The increasing demand for environmentally friendly vehicles will boost the global industrial current sensor market as these sensors help in reducing the carbon dioxide level and conserve the energy. Current sensors provide a control of processes that are carried out in the automotive facilities, thereby, helping in maintaining a safe environment at an automotive facility," says Sushmit.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's market research analysts in this report are:

Honeywell

Infineon Technologies

Eaton

Allegro MicroSystems

