ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Pawar Law Group Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. - CMG

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2017 / The Pawar Law Group announces a class action lawsuit on behalf of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) investors who purchased Chipotle stock between February 5, 2016 and July 19, 2017, inclusive (the 'Class Period'). The suit is for recovery of investor losses.

To participate in this class action lawsuit, visit the firm's website at http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/chipotle/ or email Vik Pawar, Esq. at vik@pawarlawgroup.com or call toll free at (866) 999-0873.

No class has been certified in the above action yet. Until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. You may choose to take no action and remain a passive class member.

According to the complaint, during the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Chipotle's purported improvements in its restaurants' food safety policies were inadequate; (2) accordingly, Chipotle's quality controls were still not in compliance with applicable consumer and workplace safety regulations; (3) in turn, Chipotle's quality controls remained inadequate to safeguard consumer and employee health; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Chipotle's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 18, 2017. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You may join the case here: http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/chipotle/ or email Vik Pawar, Esq. at vik@pawarlawgroup.com

Contact:

Vik Pawar, Esq.
Pawar Law Group
20 Vesey Street, Suite 1210
New York, NY 10007
Tel: (212) 571-0805
Fax: (212) 571-0938
vik@pawarlawgroup.com

SOURCE: Pawar Law Group


© 2017 ACCESSWIRE