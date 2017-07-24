Pawar Law Group Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Arconic Inc. - ARNC

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2017 / The Pawar Law Group announces a class action lawsuit on behalf of Arconic Inc. (NYSE: ARNC) investors who purchased Arconic Inc. stock between February 28, 2017 and June 26, 2017, inclusive (the 'Class Period'). The suit is for recovery of investor losses.

To participate in this class action lawsuit, visit the firm's website at http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/arconic/ or email Vik Pawar, Esq. at vik@pawarlawgroup.com or call toll free at (866) 999-0873.

No class has been certified in the above action yet. Until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. You may choose to take no action and remain a passive class member.

According to the complaint, during the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Arconic knowingly supplied its highly flammable Reynobond PE (polyethylene) cladding panels for use in construction; (2) the foregoing conduct significantly increased the risk of property damage, injury and/or death in buildings constructed with Arconic's Reynobond PE panels; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Arconic's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 11, 2017. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You may join the case here: http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/arconic/ or email Vik Pawar, Esq. at vik@pawarlawgroup.com

Contact:

Vik Pawar, Esq.

Pawar Law Group

20 Vesey Street, Suite 1210

New York, NY 10007

Tel: (212) 571-0805

Fax: (212) 571-0938

vik@pawarlawgroup.com

SOURCE: Pawar Law Group