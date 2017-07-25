

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Potlatch Corp. (PCH) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $24.3 million, or $0.59 per share. This was higher than $5.4 million, or $0.13 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.35 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 15.3% to $163.2 million. This was up from $141.5 million last year.



Potlatch Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $24.3 Mln. vs. $5.4 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 350.0% -EPS (Q2): $0.59 vs. $0.13 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 353.8% -Analysts Estimate: $0.35 -Revenue (Q2): $163.2 Mln vs. $141.5 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 15.3%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX