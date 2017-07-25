

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SkySafe, a developer of anti-drone technology, Thursday said it raised $11.5 million in a Series A funding round.



The funding round was led by Andreessen Horowitz. SkySafe said that Lars Dalgaard of Andreessen Horowitz will join the company's board.



In addition to the funding round, SkySafe says it has also received a $1.5 million contract with the Department of Defense, to provide counter-UAS systems to Naval Special Warfare units.



San Diego-based SkySafe's radio wave technology can detect and stop rogue drones from entering unauthorized areas.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX