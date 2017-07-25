Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal metal powders market 2017-2021report. This market research report also lists nine other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Competitive vendor landscape

According to the research analysis, the global metal powders market has several international players along with some domestic vendors who are constantly on the lookout for growth opportunities that would facilitate their reach. The global metal powders market is expected to witness a steady growth backed by factors such as increased use of PM technology, increasing demand for metal powders from structural auto parts, and increasing demand from additive manufacturing. The industry necessitates a technology and innovation-driven scenario to stay abreast of the rivals in the market. Vendors in the market need to adapt to the changing market conditions by upgrading the technology used to manufacture metal powders.

"The vendors in the market have included the production of metal powders for 3D printing to survive competition in the market. For instance, Alcoa focuses on the advancement and development of 3D-printing processes and materials. Additionally, the demand for 3D-printed parts for high-growth industries such as medical, building and construction, aerospace, and automotive offers bright prospects for the market," says Kshama Upadhyay, a lead analyst at Technavio for metals and minerals research.

Technaviomarket research analysts identify the following key vendors:

Alcoa

Alcoa engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and solutions that find their application in markets such as aerospace, commercial transportation, and oil and gas. Alcoa is the leading supplier of aluminum powder. The company ensures consistent metal chemistry with aluminum sourced from the adjacent smelter for atomizers. This helps customers in predicting yields, thus, making the process flow easy.

ATI

ATI specializes in the manufacture and sale of specialty materials under two segments: High-performance materials and components segment and flat-rolled products. ATI produces metal powders for aerospace, oil and gas, power generation, defense, and other markets. The company uses PM technology to produce homogeneous pre-alloyed powders. It also offers metal powders for manufacturing additives.

BASF

BASF produces and supplies chemicals and intermediates including plasticizers, solvents, monomers, glues, and electronic chemicals. The company offers raw materials for plastics, detergents, textile fibers, plant protection, pharmaceuticals, and paints and coatings. BASF specializes in the production of CIP with unique morphological properties and has a history of producing it for more than 80 years. The production of CIP is tailored to customer specific demands.

Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto engages in mining and processing activities pertaining to metals and minerals. The company serves various markets such as ceramics, fiberglass, glass, wood preservative, energy, fabricator, metallurgy, gold trader, fertilizer, and plasters in Africa, Asia, Australia, and North America. Rio Tinto offers metal powders through its energy and minerals product segment.

Sandvik

Sandvik is a manufacturer of powder-based alloys, stainless steels, and special alloys. The company serves several industries such as mining, engineering, energy, automotive, construction, and aerospace. The Sandvik materials technology segment offers fuel nozzles based on PM technology that finds their application in components of fuel injection systems pertaining to marine diesel systems.

