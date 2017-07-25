RICHMOND, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/24/17 -- Rivetz Intl. (https://rivetzintl.com/), a newly formed subsidiary of Rivetz Corp., today announced it will postpone its public crowdsale until August 10, 2017. Rivetz is taking these steps in light of the potential changes to the Bitcoin protocol on August 1, 2017. The extension will provide time for any security concerns or market disruptions associated with the potential change to the Bitcoin protocol to be resolved prior to the commencement of the public crowdsale. The decision was made in consultation with Rivetz's advisors in the best interest of token sale participants.

In response to security incidents affecting Ethereum and other cryptocurrency networks, Rivetz and TokenMarket will use this additional time to conduct further security reviews of the token sale process and implement additional protections. Instructions on how to best authenticate presented data will be published on www.rivetzintl.com in the coming days. The website will be the definitive source of data while SSL and PKI certificates will be heavily used to assure the proof of authorship.

"We are taking steps to provide a stronger assurance model for our webpage and for the sale address," said Steven Sprague, Founder of Rivetz. "We firmly believe that it is best to be patient at the moment and wait for the changes to the Bitcoin protocol to settle."

During the extension period, the Rivetz pre-sale will remain open, and Rivetz will actively work with its partners to ensure orders are properly processed and that they are provided with the correct information. The pre-sale will close on August 9, 2017 at 1700 UTC and the public token crowdsale will go live on August 10, 2017 at 1700 UTC. The crowdsale will end on September 10, 2017 at 1700 UTC. Rivetz will provide simple "Security 101" guidelines on their webpage to help people with verifying the token sale address.

"Information security is always a challenge, and we are all learning that we need to maintain a high bar in the crypto space even as young companies," added Sprague. "We are grateful for the community's support as we execute our token sale in a fair, secure, and responsible manner."

About Rivetz International

Rivetz International is a wholly owned subsidiary of Rivetz Corp., focused on solving problems associated with consumer and machine-to-machine digital transactions. Rivetz technology aims to provide a safer and easier-to-use model for all users to protect their digital assets using hardware-based device identity. The device aims to play a critical role in automating security and enabling the controls that users need to benefit from modern services. Rivetz leverages state-of-the-art cybersecurity tools to develop a modern model for users and their devices to interact with services on the Internet. For more information, visit www.rivetzintl.com

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

TokenMarket Contact:

Freya Stevens

freya@tokenmarket.net



Rivetz Media Contact:

Transform Group

rivetz@transform.pr



Rivetz Company Contact:

info@rivetz.com



