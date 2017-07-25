Louis Moinet Launches Singapore Edition Watch - Swiss Precision and Singapore Soul

SINGAPORE, July 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Louis Moinet has launched exclusive limited edition watches as a tribute to the history and tradition of Singapore. The first presentation of this unique project will take place on the National Day of Singapore, on 9th August 2017.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/538400/Wealth_Solutions_Louis_Moinet_Watch.jpg )



The Louis Moinet Singapore Edition watch is a mechanical timepiece combining Swiss precision with Singaporean soul. Two different continents and cultures were merged in this project as a tribute to Singaporean history. This limited edition of watches includes only 84 pieces (19 in gold cases and 65 in stainless steel cases) and is endowed with decorative elements which constitute references to the past and to symbols of Singapore, The Lion City. The first one is of the Singapore skyline with its most characteristic buildings, such as: Marina Bay Sands Hotel, Gardens By The Bay, ArtScience Museum and the Singapore Flyer. This artistic portrayal of local architecture has been engraved in the bottom part of the dial and shows the vitality and creativity of contemporary Singapore. Over the skyline, you could find the moon facing the five small stars, which is reference to the flag of Singapore. In addition, the dial is partly open, allowing one to observe each and every beat of the calibre. This also shows the passing of time and powerfully represents and allows us to reflect on each second of Singapore's independence. Moreover, the rotor of the watch is decorated with a concentric version of the Clou de Paris pattern.

Watches will be available in original Louis Moinet stainless steel and 18k rose gold Neo cases. This timepiece will be powered by the LM45 automatic movement, designed and manufactured also by Louis Moinet. The frequency of the balance is 28,800 vph (4Hz) and the movement contains 22 jewels. This unique watch has been created by the famous Swiss watch atelier Louis Moinet, in cooperation with Wealth Solutions Singapore- a local branch of the Polish company specialising in delivery and creation of unique collector items, and The Singapore Watch Club - the most important association of timepiece aficionados in Singapore. The first public presentation of this project will take place at The Fullerton Hotel on Singapore's National Day this 9th August, 2017.

More information: https://wealth.pl/press/the-louis-moinet-singapore-edition-watch-swiss-precision-and-singapore-soul