

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Members of the Bank of Japan's Monetary Policy Board said that the country's economic recovery continues to progress, and is expected to continue to do so, minutes from the bank's June 15-16 meeting revealed on Tuesday.



Exports have been on an increasing trend, the minutes showed, while inflation expectations remain in a weakening phase.



Among the downside risks to the recovery is the uncertainty now surrounding U.S. economic policies.



At the meeting, the central bank voted to retain its target of raising the amount of outstanding Japan government bond holdings at an annual pace of about JPY 80 trillion.



The BoJ board also voted to retain the -0.1 percent interest rate on current accounts that financial institutions maintain at the bank.



