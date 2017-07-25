

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the biotech stocks that made their way onto the Day's Gainers & Losers' list of July 24, 2017.



GAINERS



1. WebMD Health Corp. (WBMD)



Gained 19.77% to close Monday's (July 24) trading at $66.10.



News: The Company is all set to be acquired by Internet Brands, a KKR portfolio company, for approximately $2.8 billion.



Under the terms of the agreement, a subsidiary of Internet Brands will commence a tender offer in the next 10 business days to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of WebMD common stock for $66.50 per share to be paid in cash upon completion of the transaction.



The acquisition is expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2017, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.



2. PetMed Express Inc. (PETS)



Gained 18.28% to close Monday's trading at $47.95.



News: The Company reported stellar financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended June 30, 2017.



Net income rose to $9.3 million or $0.45 per share for the recent first quarter on net sales of $79.7 million. This compared with a net income of $6.6 million or $0.32 per share and net sales of $72.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2016. The analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the Company to earn $0.38 per share on net sales of $77.33 million.



3. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX)



Gained 15.87% to close Monday's trading at $3.65.



News: No news



Recent event:



On July 19, 2017, the Company announced the appointment of Raffi Asadorian as chief financial officer, effective August 16, 2017.



Near-term catalysts:



-- The Company's Q2, 2017 financial results are scheduled to be released after market close on Wednesday, August 2nd. -- FDA decision on DSUVIA (ARX-04) for treating moderate-to-severe pain is expected by October 12, 2017. -- ARX-04 is also under review in the EU, and an opinion from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) is expected to be rendered in the first half of 2018.



Another advanced product in the pipeline is Zalviso, a patient-activated, non-invasive analgesic system for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain in adult patients in the hospital setting. Zalviso is already available in the E.U. In the U.S. it was turned down by the FDA in 2014.



-- Resubmission of Zalviso NDA to the FDA is expected by year-end.



4. NeuroDerm Ltd. (NDRM)



Gained 15.51% to close Monday's trading at $38.35.



News: NeuroDerm has agreed to be acquired by Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp. for US$39 per share in cash.



The transaction implies an equity value of approximately US$1.1 billion for NeuroDerm. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2017.



The last time we alerted our premium subscribers to NDRM was on February 1, 2017, when it was trading around $23.



5. Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA)



Gained 15.45% to close Monday's trading at $5.83.



News: The Company reported positive 12-month top-line data from its phase IIb trial of GEN-003 in genital herpes.



In the phase IIb trial, subjects were randomized to one of three dose groups - placebo, 60 µg per antigen / 50 µg of adjuvant and 60 µg per antigen / 75 µg of adjuvant - and received three injections at 21-day intervals. Subjects were followed for 12 months after the last dose was administered.



According to the trial results, GEN-003 reduced the median genital lesion rate versus placebo by 49% over the 12 months' post dosing at the 60 µg per antigen/50 µg of adjuvant dose.



If all goes well as planned, GEN-003 could potentially be the first new treatment in more than 20 years for the millions infected with genital herpes, noted the Company.



6. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE)



Gained 14.75% to close Monday's trading at $16.10.



News: The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has terminated the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 (HSR Act) for the pending sale of Concert Pharma's CTP-656 and other assets related to the treatment of cystic fibrosis to Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX).



The expiration of the HSR Act waiting period represents the final regulatory closing condition required to complete the asset purchase.



Now that the transaction has closed, Vertex will pay Concert $160 million in cash for all worldwide development and commercialization rights to CTP-656 and Concert's other cystic fibrosis assets. If CTP-656 is approved as part of a combination regimen to treat CF, Concert could receive up to an additional $90 million in milestones based on regulatory approval in the U.S. and agreement for reimbursement in the first of the United Kingdom, Germany or France.



7. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA)



Gained 14.05% to close Monday's trading at $35.47.



News: The Company reported encouraging initial data from its ongoing phase II portion of a phase II/III trial of Bardoxolone methyl in patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, dubbed CARDINAL.



The phase II portion of the CARDINAL trial demonstrated that Bardoxolone significantly improved kidney function in Alport syndrome patients as measured by estimated glomerular filtration rate.



8. AnaptysBio Inc. (ANAB)



Gained 12.07% to close Monday's trading at $30.55.



News: No news



Near-term catalysts:



-- Top-line results from a phase 2a clinical trial for ANB020 in adult patients with severe peanut allergy are anticipated during the second half of 2017. -- Top-line results from a phase 2a clinical trial for ANB020 for the treatment of adults with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis are anticipated during the second half of 2017. -- Top-line results from a Phase 1 clinical trial in healthy volunteers in Australia in which ANB019 is being administered in single and multiple doses, through subcutaneous and intravenous routes of administration are expected during the second half of 2017. AnaptysBio plans to initiate Phase 2 studies for the treatment of two orphan inflammatory diseases, generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis, using ANB019 during 2018.



LOSERS



1. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS)



Lost 19.86% to close Monday's trading at $2.30.



News: No news



Recent events:



On July 20, 2017, the Company announced that it has formed a special committee of independent directors to consider and evaluate various strategic and financing alternatives to maximize shareholder value.



The Company also announced the appointment of Michael Ward as the Chief Executive Officer, replacing David Dodd with immediate effect.



2. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTPH)



Lost 9.77% to close Monday's trading at $7.30.



News: No news



Near-term catalysts:



-- File Marketing Authorisation Application seeking approval of Eravacycline in the indication complicated intra-abdominal infections this quarter (3Q, 2017). -- Top line data from phase III trial of intravenous (IV) Eravacycline in complicated intra-abdominal infections (cIAI), dubbed IGNITE4, are expected in 3Q, 2017.



3. Clearside BioMedical Inc. (CLSD)



Lost 6.95% to close Monday's trading at $9.24.



News: No news



Recent event:



The Company enrolled the first patient in its phase II trial of CLS-TA for the treatment of diabetic macular edema on July 11, 2017.



In the phase II trial, dubbed TYBEE, suprachoroidal CLS-TA along with intravitreal Eylea is compared to intravitreal Eylea monotherapy, in patients with diabetic macular edema who are naïve to pharmacologic treatment.



The Company expects to report three-month preliminary data from the TYBEE trial in the first half of 2018.



4. vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT)



Lost 5.96% to close Monday's trading at $4.42.



News: No news



Recent event:



On June 27, 2017, the Company was notified that it is not in compliance with the requirement of NASDAQ Rule 5450(b)(2)(A) - with its market value being below $50 million for 30 consecutive business days.



The Company has 180 calendar days, or until December 26, 2017, to regain compliance. If it is unable to regain compliance within the grace period, the Company intends to transfer the listing of the Class A Common Stock to the NASDAQ Capital Market from the NASDAQ Global Market.



