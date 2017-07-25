

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The U.K.'s Serious Fraud Office said Monday that it is investigating suspected corruption in relation to the conduct of business in the Republic of Guinea by the Rio Tinto group, its employees and others associated with it.



Rio Tinto said in November it had notified authorities in the U.K., U.S. and Australia about its concerns over a $10.5 million payment the company made to a consultant with close ties to Guinean President Alpha Conde while trying to maintain mining rights there in 2011.



Rio Tinto said it will fully cooperate with the Serious Fraud Office and any other relevant authorities, as it has done since it self-reported in November 2016.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX