

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) accidentally released confidential information on tens of thousands of the bank's wealth-advisory clients, according to reports.



The disclosure came to light after Aaron Zeisler, an attorney at Zeisler PLLC in New York representing Gary Sinderbrand, a former employee of Wells Fargo Advisors LLC, informed a Wells Fargo lawyer.



In a letter addressed to Angela Turiano, an outside lawyer for Wells Fargo, Mr. Zeisler said an initial review of the documents shows 'they include social security numbers, account numbers, names, addresses, telephone numbers and other personal identifying information.' The documents weren't marked confidential and 'were not produced pursuant to any protective order or confidentiality agreement,' the letter reportedly said.



Shea Leordeanu, a spokeswoman for Wells Fargo, reportedly said, 'Wells Fargo is currently taking swift legal action to ensure client data, which was inadvertently released to a lawyer as the result of a subpoena, is returned immediately,. Our systems are secure.'



The reports noted that a separate letter from Mr. Zeisler suggests that he and Mr. Sinderbrand don't expect to make the information public and would return the documents 'at the appropriate time.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX