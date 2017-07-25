

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is modestly higher on Tuesday despite the mixed cues overnight from Wall Street, with sentiment bolstered by a weaker yen. Nevertheless, investors are cautious ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 27.97 points or 0.14 percent to 20,003.64, off a high of 20,036.31 earlier.



The major exporters are mixed. Toshiba is declining almost 4 percent and Sony is down 0.3 percent, while Canon is adding 0.5 percent and Panasonic is up 0.3 percent.



SoftBank Group is up 0.4 percent after the company and China's Didi Chuxing agreed to invest a combined $2 billion in Singapore-based ride hailing company Grab.



Among automakers, Toyota and Honda are gaining more than 1 percent each. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is up almost 1 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is adding 0.5 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is up 0.3 percent and Japan Petroleum is rising almost 1 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Yamato Holdings is rising more than 3 percent, while Shionogi & Co. and Yaskawa Electric are gaining more than 2 percent each.



On the flip side, Showa Denko is losing more than 4 percent and Nippon Paper Industries is losing more than 2 percent.



In economic news, members of the Bank of Japan's Monetary Policy Board said that the country's economic recovery continues to show progress and is expected to continue to do so, minutes from the bank's June 15-16 meeting revealed on Tuesday. Exports have been on an increasing trend, the minutes showed, while inflation expectations remain in a weakening phase.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 111 yen-range on Tuesday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed in choppy trading on Monday as traders seemed reluctant to make any significant moves ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday.



While the Nasdaq climbed 23.05 or 0.4 percent to a new record closing high of 6,410.81, the Dow fell 66.90 points or 0.3 percent to 21,513.17 and the S&P 500 edged down 2.63 points or 0.1 percent to 2,469.91.



The major European markets also turned mixed on Monday. While the French CAC 40 Index edged up by 0.2 percent, the German DAX Index fell by 0.3 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index tumbled by 1 percent.



Crude oil futures rose Monday after Saudi Arabia pledged to cut exports in August to reduce the global crude glut. WTI crude gained $0.57 or 1.3 percent to close at $46.34 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



