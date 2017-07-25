Nissan's partially redesigned X-Trail

ADAS ECU



Hitachi Ltd Corporate Communications Tel: +81-3-3258-1111

TOKYO, July 25, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd. today announced that its Advanced Driver Assistance System Electronic Control Unit (ADAS ECU) was selected for use in Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.'s partially redesigned X-Trail, which commenced sales in June 2017.ADAS ECUs are core products of ADAS, and feature various integrated ADAS features such as Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), collision mitigation braking, and lane departure warning systems, all within a single controller.Hitachi Automotive Systems has established a mass production track record for ADAS ECUs since its first installation in the 2009 Nissan Fuga.The latest partial redesign features ProPilot, an autonomous drive technology designed for highway use in single-lane traffic. ProPilot supports drivers by autonomously controlling the accelerator, brake, and steering in two different scenarios: driving during traffic jams, and during extended periods of high-speed cruising on highways. Hitachi Automotive Systems supports ProPilot's functions via our ECU. This is the second ProPilot-equipped vehicle model that uses our ADAS ECU, following the completely redesigned Nissan Serena in August 2016.Moving forward, Hitachi Automotive Systems will continue to support the practical application of Autonomous Driving (AD) technology and its utilization by automotive manufacturers.http://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_HitachiNissan72517.jpgNissan's partially redesigned X-Trail (Pictured above is X-Trail 20X HYBRID (4WD)http://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_HItachiADASECU.jpgADAS ECUAbout Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd.Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The company is engaged in the development, manufacture, sales and services of automotive components, transportation related components, industrial machines and systems, and offers a wide range of automotive systems including engine management systems, electric power train systems, drive control systems and car information systems. For more information, please visit the company's website at http://www.hitachi-automotive.co.jp/en/.About Hitachi, Ltd.Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, delivers innovations that answer society's challenges with our talented team and proven experience in global markets. The company's consolidated revenues for fiscal 2014 (ended March 31, 2015) totaled 9,761 billion yen ($81.3 billion). Hitachi is focusing more than ever on the Social Innovation Business, which includes power & infrastructure systems, information & telecommunication systems, construction machinery, high functional materials & components, automotive systems, healthcare and others. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at www.hitachi.com.Source: Hitachi, Ltd.Contact:Copyright 2017 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.