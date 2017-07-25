

KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd. announced the launch of RENFLEXIS (infliximab-abda), a biosimilar referencing Remicade or infliximab, in the United States. RENFLEXIS was developed by Samsung Bioepis, and is being commercialized in the US by Merck, which is known as MSD outside of the US and Canada.



RENFLEXIS was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in April 2017.



Samsung Bioepis noted that RENFLEXIS will be introduced in the US at a wholesale acquisition cost of US$753.39, a 35 percent discount to the current wholesale acquisition cost of Remicade. Wholesale acquisition costs do not include discounts that may be paid on the products.



RENFLEXIS is a tumor necrosis factor (TNF) blocker approved in the U.S. for Crohn's Disease; Pediatric Crohn's Disease; Ulcerative Colitis;Rheumatoid Arthritis;Ankylosing Spondylitis;Psoriatic Arthritis; Plaque Psoriasis.



The company warned that patients treated with infliximab products are at increased risk for developing serious infections that may lead to hospitalization or death. Most patients who developed these infections were taking concomitant immunosuppressants such as methotrexate or corticosteroids. Discontinue RENFLEXIS if a patient develops a serious infection or sepsis.



