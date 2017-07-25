Smiths Detection today announced it has been selected to supply nine hold baggage explosives detection systems (EDS) to Moscow Domodedovo International Airport (DME).

Anchored by six CTX 9800 DSi™ that will screen all checked bags, referred to as Level 1 screening, DME will also leverage two HI-SCAN 10080 XCT and one XRD 3500™ for secondary screening and alarm resolution. Combined, the integrated, multilayered installation of Smiths Detection's EDS systems will facilitate automated hold baggage screening that reduces false alarms and time consuming, potentially dangerous manual inspections.

Scheduled for deployment in the new Terminal 2 prior to the FIFA World Cup being hosted in Russia in 2018, this contract expands the long-term collaboration between DME and Smiths Detection.

"Smiths Detection commends DME for choosing the increased detection, imaging and throughput capabilities resulting from a multilayered hold baggage screening program," said Irina Batukhtina, Regional Sales Manager, Smiths Detection. "Combining the industry's largest service footprint with the capability to integrate multiple, regulator-approved, technologies makes Smiths Detection a reliable partner of choice for all airports."

Powered by advanced computed tomography (CT) technology, both CTX 9800 and the HI-SCAN 10080 XCT are capable of screening up to 1,800 bags per hour. Optimized to examine specific areas of a bag identified as suspicious in the previous screening step, XRD 3500 utilizes X-ray Diffraction technology to accurately identify and distinguish between potential threats and innocuous materials. As a result of the scalability of Smiths Detection's EDS systems, threats, substances and cyber security enhancements can be added over time via software upgrades - reducing the need to replace hardware.

All Smiths Detection hold baggage EDS systems are approved by the European Civil Aviation Conference as meeting European Union Standard 3 requirements.

About Smiths Detection

Smiths Detection, part of Smiths Group, is a global leader in threat detection and screening technologies for military, air transportation, homeland security and emergency response markets. Our experience and history across more than 40 years at the frontline, enables us to provide unrivalled levels of expertise to detect and identify constantly changing chemical, radiological, nuclear and explosive threats, as well as weapons, dangerous goods, contraband and narcotics. Our goal is simple to provide security, peace of mind and freedom of movement upon which the world depends. For more information visit www.smithsdetection.com.

Smiths Detection is part of Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN)

