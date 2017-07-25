2017 CGAP Photo Contest Seeks Entries on Financial Inclusion, Microfinance, Digital Finance

WASHINGTON, July 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Help capture and share the impact of financial inclusion around the world by submitting photos to the 2017 CGAP Photo Contest, now open for entries.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/7878252-cgap-finance-photo-contest-entries-2017/

Financial services play an important role in helping reduce extreme poverty and increase prosperity, yet two billion people remain financially excluded. They lack access to basic financial services such as savings accounts and credit. CGAP, a financial inclusion think tank housed at the World Bank, seeks to illustrate the impact that financial inclusion and microfinance have in improving the lives of low-income people through its annual photo contest, now in its 12th year.

This year CGAP is seeking photo entries that show how people in both rural and urban areas are using digital finance in innovative ways to build greater resiliency through financial tools, and conduct their financial lives. We also want to see ways that financial services are helping them cope with humanitarian crises. In addition, entrants are encouraged to submit images that show how traditionally excluded groups such as women and youth are connecting with digital finance.

"People and communities around the world with access to financial services are using them to build better lives. With the photo contest, contributors help show this impact through their lens," said Greta Bull, CEO of CGAP. "This year we are especially excited to see entries that represent the growing use of smartphones and innovations in digital finance. How are smartphones making it easier for poor customers to manage their daily finances? How is digital innovation making it possible for low-income women to grow businesses, or to respond to emergencies?"

Our judges are award-winning photographers and visual editors in documentary, magazine, and news journalism who will select winners for the five contest areas: Grand Prize, Categories, Regional Spotlight, Judges' Honorable Mention, and People's Choice. Winning entries from two regions - Middle East and North Africa and Latin America and the Caribbean - will be given special recognition.

All entries must be submitted by 11:59pm US ET on September 29, 2017.

Submit entries and learn more about the 2017 CGAP Photo Contest:

https://photocontest.cgap.org/

https://twitter.com/CGAP

https://www.facebook.com/ConsultativeGroupToAssistThePoor

CGAP (Consultative Group to Assist the Poor) is a global partnership of more than 30 leading organizations that seek to advance financial inclusion. CGAP develops innovative solutions through practical research and active engagement with financial service providers, policy makers and funders to enable approaches at scale. Housed at the World Bank, CGAP combines a pragmatic approach to responsible market development with an evidence-based advocacy platform to increase access to the financial services the poor need to improve their lives. More at www.cgap.org.

Logo - http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20151216/296527LOGO