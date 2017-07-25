VANCOUVER, BC -- (Marketwired) -- 07/25/17 --Liberty One Lithium Corp. ("Liberty One Lithium" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: LBY) (OTCQB: LRTTF) (FRANKFURT: L1T), an emerging exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of high grade lithium brine deposits, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Brad Nichol, P. Eng., MBA to the position of Chief Executive Officer and President of the Company.

Mr. Nichol is an international entrepreneur who has served and advised corporations on strategy and finance for over 25 years. Throughout his career he has served as both senior executive and director of a number of public and private enterprises across the finance and resource sectors.

Since 2005, he has led the development of several exploration & production companies in the oil and gas sector, principally based in Calgary, Alberta. During this period, he led each successive organization through multiple rounds of private and public project financings, initiated and executed dual listings, established key international and domestic financial relations, oversaw M&A, technical, operational, HR, investor relations, legal and regulatory functions as well as closing several accretive asset acquisitions and financings in multiple jurisdictions.

Prior to this, Brad served as a Management Consultant at a top-tier international firm in New York and London advising Fortune 50 corporations on business and corporate strategies.

Previously, Mr. Nichol worked at Schlumberger, the world's largest oil and gas services firm. He served in various technical, managerial, marketing and sales roles in North America, South America and Europe. The majority of his work focused on reservoir evaluation and production enhancement strategies. From 1992 until 2001 Mr. Nichol managed operations and executed projects in Canada, the United States and South America, including responsibility for reservoir stimulation and wellbore construction services for BP in Colombia. Mr. Nichol left Schlumberger to pursue his MBA at one of the world's top ranked business schools, the London Business School, in the UK and graduated with honors in 2003. Mr. Nichol also holds a BSc. in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Alberta and has been a registered Professional Engineer since 1994.

Company Director and CFO, Morgan Tincher, states, "We are delighted to have Brad join with us today. His background in corporate finance as well as his extensive understanding of resource development is a huge plus for our growing operation. Liberty is about to execute on several operational activities and having an experienced hands-on operator will be instrumental in achieving maximum benefits for our shareholders. We look forward to Brad's guidance as we strive to become one of the leading operators in the lithium brine space."

In related news, the Company's Board of Directors wishes to advise that Mr. Bradley Hoeppner has stepped down from the role of President and CEO effective immediately. Mr. Hoeppner remains as a Director and valued advisor of the Company, with many thanks for his dedication and timely service during the Company's period of formation.

